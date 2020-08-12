US PGA 2020: Round 3 tee times in full

It's shaping up to be an extremely exciting 'moving day' at the 102nd US PGA Championship.

China's Haotong Li holds a two-shot advantage going into the final 36 holes of the first major of this reshuffled season.

However, he has a host of seasoned champions breathing down his neck, including back-to-back defending champ Brooks Koepka, who is looking to make history by winning the title for a third successive year.

It's all to play for at TPC Harding Park.

Here's a full breakdown of the tee times for the third round of the championship.

[All times BST]

US PGA - Round 3 tee times

4.10pm

Mackenzie Hughes

4.20pm

Charl Schwartzel, Chez Reavie

4.30pm

Louis Oosthuizen, Luke List



4.40pm

Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas

4.50pm

Patrick Cantlay, Erik Van Rooyen

5.00pm

Rory Sabbatini, Sung Kang

5.10pm

Sepp Straka, Adam Long

5.20pm

Matt Wallace, Mark Hubbard

5.30pm

Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter

5.40pm

JT Poston, Bubba Watson

5.50pm

Harris English, Byeong Hun An



6.00pm

Tiger Woods, Keith Mitchell

6.10pm

Shane Lowry, Danny Lee

6.20pm

Ryan Palmer, Kevin Kisner

6.30pm

Tom Hoge, Russell Henley

6.40pm

Cameron Smith, Doc Redman

7pm

Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel

7.10pm

Jim Herman, Emiliano Grillo

7.20pm

Abraham Ancer, Kurt Kitayama

7.30pm

Rory McIlroy, Victor Perez

7.30pm

Nate Lashley, Gary Woodland

7.40pm

Webb Simpson, Brian Harman

8pm

Denny McCarthy, Jon Rahm

8.10pm

Kevin Streelman, Viktor Hovland

8.20pm

Joost Luiten, Adam Hadwin

8.30pm

Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa

8.40pm

Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau

8.50pm

Harold Varner III, Brandt Snedeker

9pm

Brendan Steele, Joel Dahmen

9.10pm

Tony Finau, Bud Cauley

9.20pm

Scottie Scheffler, Dylan Frittelli

9.30pm

Hideki Matsuyama, Si Woo Kim

9.50pm

Alex Noren, Matthew Wolff

10pm

Dustin Johnson, Bernd Wiesberger

10.10pm

Lanto Griffin, Xander Schauffele

10.20pm

Paul Casey, Brendon Todd

10.30pm

Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Cameron Champ

10.40pm

Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose

10.50pm

Jason Day, Danier Berger

11pm

Haotong Li, Tommy Fleetwood