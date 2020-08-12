US PGA 2020: Round 3 tee times in full

It's shaping up to be an extremely exciting 'moving day' at the 102nd US PGA Championship.
China's Haotong Li holds a two-shot advantage going into the final 36 holes of the first major of this reshuffled season.
However, he has a host of seasoned champions breathing down his neck, including back-to-back defending champ Brooks Koepka, who is looking to make history by winning the title for a third successive year.
It's all to play for at TPC Harding Park.
Here's a full breakdown of the tee times for the third round of the championship.
[All times BST]
US PGA - Round 3 tee times
4.10pm
Mackenzie Hughes
4.20pm
Charl Schwartzel, Chez Reavie
4.30pm
Louis Oosthuizen, Luke List
4.40pm
Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas
4.50pm
Patrick Cantlay, Erik Van Rooyen
5.00pm
Rory Sabbatini, Sung Kang
• Koepka downplays injury concerns
5.10pm
Sepp Straka, Adam Long
5.20pm
Matt Wallace, Mark Hubbard
5.30pm
Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter
5.40pm
JT Poston, Bubba Watson
5.50pm
Harris English, Byeong Hun An
6.00pm
Tiger Woods, Keith Mitchell
LISTEN TO EPISODE 1 OF THE BUNKERED PODCAST
6.10pm
Shane Lowry, Danny Lee
6.20pm
Ryan Palmer, Kevin Kisner
6.30pm
Tom Hoge, Russell Henley
6.40pm
Cameron Smith, Doc Redman
7pm
Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel
7.10pm
Jim Herman, Emiliano Grillo
7.20pm
Abraham Ancer, Kurt Kitayama
• WATCH - Fowler misses SIX-INCH putt
• WIN A TAYLORMADE US PGA STAFF BAG
7.30pm
Rory McIlroy, Victor Perez
7.30pm
Nate Lashley, Gary Woodland
7.40pm
Webb Simpson, Brian Harman
8pm
Denny McCarthy, Jon Rahm
8.10pm
Kevin Streelman, Viktor Hovland
8.20pm
Joost Luiten, Adam Hadwin
8.30pm
Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa
8.40pm
Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau
8.50pm
Harold Varner III, Brandt Snedeker
9pm
Brendan Steele, Joel Dahmen
9.10pm
Tony Finau, Bud Cauley
9.20pm
Scottie Scheffler, Dylan Frittelli
9.30pm
Hideki Matsuyama, Si Woo Kim
• Pro DQ'd for signing incorrect score at US PGA
• Bob Mac bounces back to make US PGA cut
9.50pm
Alex Noren, Matthew Wolff
10pm
Dustin Johnson, Bernd Wiesberger
10.10pm
Lanto Griffin, Xander Schauffele
10.20pm
Paul Casey, Brendon Todd
10.30pm
Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Cameron Champ
10.40pm
Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose
10.50pm
Jason Day, Danier Berger
11pm
Haotong Li, Tommy Fleetwood