US PGA 2021: Bob MacIntyre down but not out after Round 1

Robert MacIntyre insists his confidence has not been knocked by a three-over 75 in the opening round of the US PGA Championship.



The 24-year-old former European Tour ‘Rookie of the Year’ had two birdies, three bogeys and a double on a tough first day at Kiawah Island but, despite being disappointed with his score, he says he is keeping his chin up heading into day two.

“I felt like I played as good as I really could have, I just didn't hole many putts,” said the Scot. “You get days like that, but no, there's a lot of confidence to take from it.

"I didn't miss many fairways. I think it was two fairways missed. So, a lot of confidence.”

MacIntyre, who finished in a tie for 12th on his Masters debut last month, added that the fearsome Ocean Course is “definitely [in the] top two” of the hardest courses he’s played in the United States.

“There's just no let-off,” he added. “If you miss it, you're in trouble. I hit one bad shot on 18 and I got punished big time. But it's golf, and I get to get battered again tomorrow.

“I'm still as confident as I was at the start of the week. I'm playing great, I just need a couple of things to change.”

Having wrapped up his round in time for lunch, MacIntyre has only one thing on his mind for Thursday afternoon: sleep.

“There's no work getting done this afternoon,” he added. “It's blowing over 20 miles an hour. Best place for me is in the apartment.”

