The world No.1 will play no part at the weekend for the second major in succession.

Dustin Johnson followed up a 76 in the first round of the US PGA Championship with a 74 on day two to finish six-over for the opening 36 holes.

That ended up being one too many and resulted in the two-time major champion – runner-up in each of the last two editions of this tournament – making an early exit in his home state of South Carolina.

Johnson was far from the only big name casualty as Kiawah Island bore its teeth.

Sergio Garcia finished on the same mark as the American to continue his diabolical major run. He has now missed the cut in ten of the 14 majors he has played since his Masters victory in 2017.



Also finishing on six-over was PLAYERS champion Justin Thomas, a winner of the Wanamaker four years ago.

England’s Tommy Fleetwood finished on seven-over after rounds of 76 and 75. He was joined on that mark by former major champions Adam Scott and Zach Johnson.

Martin Kaymer, Matt Kuchar, Jason Dufner and Max Homa will also play no further part in the championship, nor will Henrik Stenson, Marc Leishman and Ryder Cup hopeful Victor Perez.

Of the 20 PGA club professionals who pegged it up, only two will play any further part in the championship. However, at least they can all claim to have finished ahead of a former winner of the Wanamaker Trophy. John Daly wound up dead last on 27-over-par after rounds of 85 and 86.

The 1991 champion opened his championship with a birdie on the first hole on Thursday – but that was the only shot he picked up in 36 holes. He has now missed the cut 20 of the 27 times he has played in the US PGA since his victory 30 years ago.