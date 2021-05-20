search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsUS PGA 2021: Dustin Johnson plays down injury concerns

Golf News

US PGA 2021: Dustin Johnson plays down injury concerns

By Michael McEwan19 May, 2021
US PGA Championship Dustin Johnson Major Championships Kiawah Island Career grand slam Injuries Wanamaker Trophy
Dustin Johnson Us Pga 2021

World No.1 Dustin Johnson insists he’s good to go at the US PGA Championship, despite withdrawing from last week’s PGA Tour event with a knee complaint.

The two-time major champion raised eyebrows when he pulled out of the AT&T Byron Nelson in Texas, putting his participation at Kiawah into doubt.

However, speaking to the media on the eve of the opening round, the South Carolina native played down concerns over his fitness.

• DeChambeau details encounter with UFOs

• US PGA 2021: Round 1 tee times in full

• Former champ out of US PGA with injury

“Health is good,” said the 36-year-old. “I just wanted to spend more time on making sure I was feeling 100% for this week and done a lot of work at home. I feel really good coming into this week.”

Johnson, who won The Masters in November, added that the knee has been “off and on a little bit over the probably past six months” and that he went for an MRI scan to put his mind at ease coming into the second men’s major of 2021.

“Everything was fine. It was the one I had surgery on about a year-and-a-half ago. Just got together with the doctor and physio that I use for my rehab and just put together a little bit of a plan to get a little bit stronger. It feels good, though.”

• The incredible story of the Wanamaker Trophy

• US PGA Confidential: The big storylines debated!

A victory in his home state this week would put Johnson within an Open Championship of completing the career grand slam – and he admits he likes his chances.

“The game feels good. I feel like it's been close the past few months. Just haven't put it all together at the same time. But everything feels really good right now. I've got a lot of confidence coming into this week. I’ve been working hard on the game and I’m looking forward to it.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - US PGA Championship

Related Articles - Dustin Johnson

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Kiawah Island

Related Articles - Career grand slam

Related Articles - Injuries

Related Articles - Wanamaker Trophy

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
REVIEW - Are these Cobra putters the best that money can buy?
Cobra putters
play button
THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN FOURSOMES & FOURBALL… and how to play them
Foursomes
play button
I TEST JON RAHM’S NEW IRONS! – Callaway Apex TCB review
Callaway
play button
Top 5 tips to help you conquer the MENTAL game
mental game
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

US PGA 2021: Corey Conners sets early pace at Kiawah
Pro hit with slow play penalty at US PGA
US PGA: Martin Laird in contention despite sloppy finish
US PGA 2021: Bob MacIntyre down but not out after Round 1
US PGA 2021: Round 2 tee times in full

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Lengthen your backswing for more power
Watch
play button
Getting your ball position spot on
Watch
play button
Strengthening your grip
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s advice for those with a knee injury
Watch
See all videos right arrow