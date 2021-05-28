search
US PGA 2021: Final round tee times

Golf News

US PGA 2021: Final round tee times

By bunkered.co.uk23 May, 2021
US PGA Championship Major Championships Kiawah Island PGA of America Wanamaker Trophy Tee times Phil Mickelson
Wanamaker Trophy

A thrilling conclusion to the 103rd US PGA Championship lies in prospect.

Leader Phil Mickelson is just 18 holes from becoming the oldest major winner in the history of the sport; Brooks Koepka, his nearest challenger, can win the Wanamaker Trophy for the third time in the last four years; Louis Oosthuizen could win his second major championship and, in so doing, land his first-ever victory on American soil. 

And that's to say nothing of the many other compelling storylines that might unfold.

It has all the ingredients to be another memorable major championship Sunday. 

Here's a full list of all the tee times...

US PGA 2021 - Final round tee times

12.30pm
Brian Gay

12.40pm
Garrick Higgo, Rasmus Hojgaard

12.50pm
Brendan Steele, Lucas Herbert

1pm
Henrik Stenson, Byeong Hun An

1.10pm
Brad Marek, Adam Hadwin

1.20pm
Harris English, Matt Wallace

1.30pm
Robert Streb, Cam Davis

1.40pm
Bubba Watson, Tom Hoge

1.50pm
Jimmy Walker, Abraham Ancer

2pm
Russell Henley, Daniel Berger

• Mickelson on the brink of history at US PGA

• Bob Mac determined to contend in majors

2.10pm
Matt Jones, Dean Burmester

2.20pm
Danny Willett, Sam Horsfield

2.30pm
Tom Lewis, Chan Kim

2.40pm
Stewart Cink, Rory McIlroy

2.50pm
Jason Day, Wyndham Clark

3.10pm
Denny McCarthy, Emiliano Grillo

3.20pm
Lee Westwood, Justin Rose


3.30pm
Jason Scrivener, Robert MacIntyre

3.40pm
Harold Varner III, Aaron Wise

3.50pm
Daniel van Tonder, Viktor Hovland

4pm
Tyrrell Hatton, Collin Morikawa

4.10pm
Talor Gooch, Jon Rahm

4.20pm
Alex Noren, Cameron Smith

4.30pm
Patrick Reed, Carlos Ortiz

4.40pm
Webb Simpson, Benny Cook

4.50pm
Martin Laird, Hideki Matsuyama

5pm
Padraig Harrington, Shane Lowry

• WATCH: Van Rooyen has epic meltdown

• Record prize money announced for US PGA

5.10pm
Ian Poulter, Will Zalatoris

5.20pm
Steve Stricker, Scottie Scheffler

5.30pm
Billy Horschel, Joel Dahmen

5.40pm
Harry Higgs, Richy Werenski

5.50pm 
Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak

6pm
Keegan Bradley, Matt Fitzpatrick

6.10pm
Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay

6.20pm
Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth

6.40pm
Corey Conners, Sungjae Im

6.50pm
Paul Casey, Gary Woodland

7pm
Bryson DeChambeau, Joaquin Niemann

7.10pm
Branden Grace, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

7.20pm
Louis Oosthuizen, Kevin Streelman

7.30pm
Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka

