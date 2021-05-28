A thrilling conclusion to the 103rd US PGA Championship lies in prospect.

Leader Phil Mickelson is just 18 holes from becoming the oldest major winner in the history of the sport; Brooks Koepka, his nearest challenger, can win the Wanamaker Trophy for the third time in the last four years; Louis Oosthuizen could win his second major championship and, in so doing, land his first-ever victory on American soil.

And that's to say nothing of the many other compelling storylines that might unfold.

It has all the ingredients to be another memorable major championship Sunday.

Here's a full list of all the tee times...

US PGA 2021 - Final round tee times

12.30pm

Brian Gay

12.40pm

Garrick Higgo, Rasmus Hojgaard

12.50pm

Brendan Steele, Lucas Herbert

1pm

Henrik Stenson, Byeong Hun An

1.10pm

Brad Marek, Adam Hadwin

1.20pm

Harris English, Matt Wallace

1.30pm

Robert Streb, Cam Davis

1.40pm

Bubba Watson, Tom Hoge

1.50pm

Jimmy Walker, Abraham Ancer

2pm

Russell Henley, Daniel Berger

2.10pm

Matt Jones, Dean Burmester

2.20pm

Danny Willett, Sam Horsfield

2.30pm

Tom Lewis, Chan Kim

2.40pm

Stewart Cink, Rory McIlroy

2.50pm

Jason Day, Wyndham Clark

3.10pm

Denny McCarthy, Emiliano Grillo

3.20pm

Lee Westwood, Justin Rose



3.30pm

Jason Scrivener, Robert MacIntyre

3.40pm

Harold Varner III, Aaron Wise

3.50pm

Daniel van Tonder, Viktor Hovland

4pm

Tyrrell Hatton, Collin Morikawa

4.10pm

Talor Gooch, Jon Rahm

4.20pm

Alex Noren, Cameron Smith

4.30pm

Patrick Reed, Carlos Ortiz

4.40pm

Webb Simpson, Benny Cook

4.50pm

Martin Laird, Hideki Matsuyama

5pm

Padraig Harrington, Shane Lowry

5.10pm

Ian Poulter, Will Zalatoris

5.20pm

Steve Stricker, Scottie Scheffler

5.30pm

Billy Horschel, Joel Dahmen

5.40pm

Harry Higgs, Richy Werenski

5.50pm

Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak

6pm

Keegan Bradley, Matt Fitzpatrick

6.10pm

Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay

6.20pm

Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth

6.40pm

Corey Conners, Sungjae Im

6.50pm

Paul Casey, Gary Woodland

7pm

Bryson DeChambeau, Joaquin Niemann

7.10pm

Branden Grace, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

7.20pm

Louis Oosthuizen, Kevin Streelman

7.30pm

Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka