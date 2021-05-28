US PGA 2021: Full prize money payout

Phil Mickelson has re-written the golf history books by becoming the oldest man ever to win a major championship.

Amongst the 50-year-old's many rewards for his landmark victory in the US PGA Championship at Kiawah Island is a cheque for $2.16million - the first time in the long and decorated history of the event that the winner has taken home more than $2million.

The PGA of America put up a record $12million prize fund for the 103rd edition of its flagship tournament, making it the second most lucrative major in golf behind the US Open, not to mention the sport’s third richest event.

Here's a full breakdown of who won what...

2021 US PGA Championship - Prize money breakdown

1 Phil Mickelson $2,160,000

T2 Louis Oosthuizen $1,056,000

T2 Brooks Koepka $1,056,000

T4 Padraig Harrington $462,250

T4 Shane Lowry $462,250

T4 Harry Higgs $462,250

T4 Paul Casey $462,250

T8 Abraham Ancer $263,000

T8 Justin Rose $263,000

T8 Collin Morikawa $263,000

T8 Jon Rahm $263,000

T8 Scottish Scheffler $263,000

T8 Will Zalatoris $263,000

T8 Rickie Fowler $263,000

T8 Tony Finau $263,000

T8 Kevin Streelman $263,000

T17 Aaron Wise $168,000

T17 Patrick Reed $168,000

T17 Charley Hoffman $168,000

T17 Keegan Bradley $168,000

T17 Corey Conners $168,000

T17 Sungjae Im $168,000

T23 Chan Kim $100,814

T23 Jason Scrivener $100,814

T23 Hideki Matsuyama $100,814

T23 Martin Laird $100,814

T23 Billy Horschel $100,814

T23 Patrick Cantlay $100,814

T23 Matt Fitzpatrick $100,814

T30 Matt Jones $59,750

T30 Stewart Cink $59,750

T30 Viktor Hovland $59,750

T30 Web Simpson $59,750

T30 Ian Poulter $59,750

T30 Jordan Spieth $59,750

T30 Joaquin Niemann $59,750

T30 Christiaan Bezuidenhout $59,750

T38 Emiliano Grillo $42,000

T38 Tyrrell Hatton $42,000

T38 Richy Werenski $42,000

T38 Bryson DeChambeau $42,000

T38 Gary Woodland $42,000

T38 Branden Grace $42,000

T44 Jason Day $31,300

T44 Daniel Van Tonder $31,300

T44 Talor Gooch $31,300

T44 Ben Cook $31,300

T44 Steve Stricker $31,300

T49 Byeong Hun An $24,883

T49 Sam Horsfield $24,883

T49 Rory McIlroy $24,883

T49 Robert MacIntyre $24,883

T49 Harold Varner III $24,883

T49 Jason Kokrak $24,883

T55 Matt Wallace $22,475

T55 Alex Noren $22,475

T55 Carlos Ortiz $22,475

T55 Joel Dahmen $22,475

T59 Cameron Davis $21,400

T59 Robert Streb $21,400

T59 Dean Burmester $21,400

T59 Denny McCarthy $21,400

T59 Cameron Smith $21,400

T64 Garrick Higgo $20,200

T64 Henrik Stenson $20,200

T64 Harris English $20,200

T64 Adam Hadwin $20,200

T64 Tom Hoge $20,200

T64 Danny Willett $20,200

T64 Jimmy Walker $20,200