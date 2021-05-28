US PGA 2021: Full prize money payout

Phil Mickelson has re-written the golf history books by becoming the oldest man ever to win a major championship.
Amongst the 50-year-old's many rewards for his landmark victory in the US PGA Championship at Kiawah Island is a cheque for $2.16million - the first time in the long and decorated history of the event that the winner has taken home more than $2million.
The PGA of America put up a record $12million prize fund for the 103rd edition of its flagship tournament, making it the second most lucrative major in golf behind the US Open, not to mention the sport’s third richest event.
Here's a full breakdown of who won what...
2021 US PGA Championship - Prize money breakdown
1 Phil Mickelson $2,160,000
T2 Louis Oosthuizen $1,056,000
T2 Brooks Koepka $1,056,000
T4 Padraig Harrington $462,250
T4 Shane Lowry $462,250
T4 Harry Higgs $462,250
T4 Paul Casey $462,250
T8 Abraham Ancer $263,000
T8 Justin Rose $263,000
T8 Collin Morikawa $263,000
T8 Jon Rahm $263,000
T8 Scottish Scheffler $263,000
T8 Will Zalatoris $263,000
T8 Rickie Fowler $263,000
T8 Tony Finau $263,000
T8 Kevin Streelman $263,000
T17 Aaron Wise $168,000
T17 Patrick Reed $168,000
T17 Charley Hoffman $168,000
T17 Keegan Bradley $168,000
T17 Corey Conners $168,000
T17 Sungjae Im $168,000
T23 Chan Kim $100,814
T23 Jason Scrivener $100,814
T23 Hideki Matsuyama $100,814
T23 Martin Laird $100,814
T23 Billy Horschel $100,814
T23 Patrick Cantlay $100,814
T23 Matt Fitzpatrick $100,814
T30 Matt Jones $59,750
T30 Stewart Cink $59,750
T30 Viktor Hovland $59,750
T30 Web Simpson $59,750
T30 Ian Poulter $59,750
T30 Jordan Spieth $59,750
T30 Joaquin Niemann $59,750
T30 Christiaan Bezuidenhout $59,750
T38 Emiliano Grillo $42,000
T38 Tyrrell Hatton $42,000
T38 Richy Werenski $42,000
T38 Bryson DeChambeau $42,000
T38 Gary Woodland $42,000
T38 Branden Grace $42,000
T44 Jason Day $31,300
T44 Daniel Van Tonder $31,300
T44 Talor Gooch $31,300
T44 Ben Cook $31,300
T44 Steve Stricker $31,300
T49 Byeong Hun An $24,883
T49 Sam Horsfield $24,883
T49 Rory McIlroy $24,883
T49 Robert MacIntyre $24,883
T49 Harold Varner III $24,883
T49 Jason Kokrak $24,883
T55 Matt Wallace $22,475
T55 Alex Noren $22,475
T55 Carlos Ortiz $22,475
T55 Joel Dahmen $22,475
T59 Cameron Davis $21,400
T59 Robert Streb $21,400
T59 Dean Burmester $21,400
T59 Denny McCarthy $21,400
T59 Cameron Smith $21,400
T64 Garrick Higgo $20,200
T64 Henrik Stenson $20,200
T64 Harris English $20,200
T64 Adam Hadwin $20,200
T64 Tom Hoge $20,200
T64 Danny Willett $20,200
T64 Jimmy Walker $20,200