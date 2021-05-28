search
HomeGolf NewsUS PGA 2021: Full prize money payout

Golf News

US PGA 2021: Full prize money payout

By bunkered.co.uk24 May, 2021
US PGA Championship Kiawah Island Major Championships Prize money Phil Mickelson Wanamaker Trophy PGA of America
Phil Mickelson Prize Money

Phil Mickelson has re-written the golf history books by becoming the oldest man ever to win a major championship.

Amongst the 50-year-old's many rewards for his landmark victory in the US PGA Championship at Kiawah Island is a cheque for $2.16million - the first time in the long and decorated history of the event that the winner has taken home more than $2million. 

The PGA of America put up a record $12million prize fund for the 103rd edition of its flagship tournament, making it the second most lucrative major in golf behind the US Open, not to mention the sport’s third richest event.

Here's a full breakdown of who won what...

2021 US PGA Championship - Prize money breakdown

1          Phil Mickelson             $2,160,000

T2        Louis Oosthuizen        $1,056,000

T2        Brooks Koepka            $1,056,000

T4        Padraig Harrington     $462,250

T4        Shane Lowry               $462,250

T4        Harry Higgs                 $462,250

T4        Paul Casey                   $462,250

T8        Abraham Ancer           $263,000

T8        Justin Rose                  $263,000

T8        Collin Morikawa          $263,000

T8        Jon Rahm                    $263,000

T8        Scottish Scheffler        $263,000

T8        Will Zalatoris               $263,000

T8        Rickie Fowler              $263,000

T8        Tony Finau                  $263,000

T8        Kevin Streelman          $263,000

• Koepka fumes at wild scenes on final hole

• Bob Mac "livid" with finish to US PGA

T17      Aaron Wise                 $168,000

T17      Patrick Reed                $168,000

T17      Charley Hoffman         $168,000

T17      Keegan Bradley           $168,000        

T17      Corey Conners            $168,000

T17      Sungjae Im                  $168,000

T23      Chan Kim                     $100,814

T23      Jason Scrivener           $100,814        

T23      Hideki Matsuyama      $100,814

T23      Martin Laird                $100,814

T23      Billy Horschel              $100,814

T23      Patrick Cantlay            $100,814

T23      Matt Fitzpatrick          $100,814

T30      Matt Jones                  $59,750

T30      Stewart Cink               $59,750

T30      Viktor Hovland            $59,750

T30      Web Simpson              $59,750

T30      Ian Poulter                  $59,750

T30      Jordan Spieth              $59,750

T30      Joaquin Niemann        $59,750 

T30      Christiaan Bezuidenhout        $59,750

T38      Emiliano Grillo            $42,000

T38      Tyrrell Hatton             $42,000

T38      Richy Werenski           $42,000

T38      Bryson DeChambeau  $42,000

T38      Gary Woodland           $42,000

T38      Branden Grace            $42,000

T44      Jason Day                    $31,300

T44      Daniel Van Tonder      $31,300

T44      Talor Gooch                $31,300

T44      Ben Cook                     $31,300

T44      Steve Stricker              $31,300

T49      Byeong Hun An           $24,883

T49      Sam Horsfield             $24,883

T49      Rory McIlroy               $24,883

• McIlroy admits game remains work in progress

• WATCH: Van Rooyen has epic meltdown

T49      Robert MacIntyre       $24,883

T49      Harold Varner III         $24,883

T49      Jason Kokrak               $24,883

T55      Matt Wallace              $22,475

T55      Alex Noren                  $22,475

T55      Carlos Ortiz                 $22,475

T55      Joel Dahmen               $22,475

T59      Cameron Davis            $21,400

T59      Robert Streb               $21,400

T59      Dean Burmester         $21,400

T59      Denny McCarthy         $21,400

T59      Cameron Smith           $21,400

T64      Garrick Higgo              $20,200

T64      Henrik Stenson           $20,200

T64      Harris English              $20,200

T64      Adam Hadwin             $20,200

T64      Tom Hoge                   $20,200

T64      Danny Willett              $20,200

T64      Jimmy Walker             $20,200

