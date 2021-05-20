US PGA 2021: Round 1 tee times in full

The tee times for the opening round of the 103rd US PGA Championship are out - and there are some seriously tasty groups to keep an eye on.

Defending champion Collin Morikawa has Hideki Matsuyama, winner of last month's Masters, and US Open champ Bryson DeChambeau for company at Kiawah Island.

However, arguably the most intriguing group sees Rory McIlroy - looking to end a major drought stretching back almost seven years - joined by Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas.

Also worth following is the group featuring Shane Lowry, Sergio Garcia and world No.1 Dustin Johnson, as well as the one made up of Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood and Patrick Reed.

Here's a full rundown of who's playing with whom and when...

US PGA - Round 1 tee times in full

ALL TIMES UK

HOLE 1

12pm

Patrick Rada, Cameron Tringale, Adam Long



12.11pm

Matt Jones, Larkin Gross, Dylan Frittelli

12.22pm

George Coetzee, Derek Holmes, Byeong Hun An

12.33pm

Tom Hoge, Bernd Wiesberger, Joel Dahmen

12.44pm

Jimmy Walker, John Daly, Jason Dufner

12.55pm

Martin Laird, Kevin Kisner, Hudson Swafford

1.06pm

Henrik Stenson, Danny Willett, Bubba Watson

1.17pm

Martin Kaymer, Charl Schwartzel, Keegan Bradley

1.28pm

Stewart Cink, Alex Noren, Harris English

1.39pm

Jason Kokrak, Kevin Na, Tom Lewis

1.50pm

Stuart Smith, Emiliano Grillo, Jason Scrivener

2.01pm

Peter Malnati, Brad Marek, Lanton Griffin

2.12pm

Rikuya Hoschino, Denny McCarthy, Mark Geddes

5.30pm

Frank Bensel Jnr, Robert Streb, Kurt Kitayama

5.41pm

Wyndham Clark, Daniel van Tonder, Alex Beach

5.52pm

Abraham Ancer, Max Homa, Sam Burns

6.03pm

Corey Conners, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tony Finau

6.14pm

Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington, Jason Day

6.25pm

Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood

6.36pm

Gary Woodland, Cam Smith, Justin Rose

6.47pm

Daniel Berger, Steve Stricker, Billy Horschel

6.58pm

Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris

7.09pm

Shane Lowry, Dustin Johnson, Garcia

7.20pm

Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar, Thomas Pieters

7.31pm

Cam Davis, Pete Ballo, Chris Kirk

7.42pm

K.H. Lee, Dean Burmester, Greg Koch

HOLE 10

12.05pm

Harry Higgs, Ben Polland, Talor Gooch

12.16pm

Harold Varner III, Rob Labritz, Brendan Steele

12.27pm

Marc Leishman, Garrick Higgo, Paul Casey

12.38pm

Adam Scott, Tyrrell Hatton, Rickie Fowler

12.49pm

John Catlin, Robert MacIntyre, Cameron Champ

1pm

Francesco Molinari, Zach Johnson, Scottie Scheffler

1.11pm

Thomas Detry, Ryan Palmer, Louis Oosthuizen

1.22pm

Lee Westwood, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland

1.33pm

Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas

1.44pm

Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau

1.55pm

Matt Wallace, Erik van Rooyen, Charley Hoffman

2.06pm

Brian Gay, Brett Walker, Chan Kim

2.17pm

Sonny Skinner, Aaron Wise, Kalle Samooja

5.25pm

Si Woo Kim, Danny Balin, Jim Herman

5.26pm

Samu Valimaki, Richy Werenski, Joe Summerhays

5.27pm

Tim Pearce, Sam Horsfield, Sebastian Munoz

5.58pm

Rich Beem, Y.E. Yang, Shaun Micheel

6.09pm

Joaquin Niemann, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai

6.20pm

Adam Hadwin, Branden Grace, Rasmus Hojgaard

6.31pm

Carlos Ortiz, Jazz Janewattananond, Russell Henley

6.42pm

Kevin Streelman, Andy Sullivan, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

6.53pm

Ian Poulter, Sungjae Im, Brian Harman

7.04pm

Antoine Rozner, Brandon Stone, Chez Reavie

7.15pm

Omar Uresti, Maverick McNealy, Victor Perez

7.26pm

Lucas Herbert, Tyler Collet, Brendon Todd

7.37pm

Takumi Kanaya, Ben Cook, Mackenzie Hughes