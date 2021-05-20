US PGA 2021: Round 1 tee times in full

The tee times for the opening round of the 103rd US PGA Championship are out - and there are some seriously tasty groups to keep an eye on.
Defending champion Collin Morikawa has Hideki Matsuyama, winner of last month's Masters, and US Open champ Bryson DeChambeau for company at Kiawah Island.
However, arguably the most intriguing group sees Rory McIlroy - looking to end a major drought stretching back almost seven years - joined by Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas.
Also worth following is the group featuring Shane Lowry, Sergio Garcia and world No.1 Dustin Johnson, as well as the one made up of Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood and Patrick Reed.
Here's a full rundown of who's playing with whom and when...
US PGA - Round 1 tee times in full
ALL TIMES UK
HOLE 1
12pm
Patrick Rada, Cameron Tringale, Adam Long
12.11pm
Matt Jones, Larkin Gross, Dylan Frittelli
12.22pm
George Coetzee, Derek Holmes, Byeong Hun An
12.33pm
Tom Hoge, Bernd Wiesberger, Joel Dahmen
12.44pm
Jimmy Walker, John Daly, Jason Dufner
12.55pm
Martin Laird, Kevin Kisner, Hudson Swafford
1.06pm
Henrik Stenson, Danny Willett, Bubba Watson
1.17pm
Martin Kaymer, Charl Schwartzel, Keegan Bradley
1.28pm
Stewart Cink, Alex Noren, Harris English
1.39pm
Jason Kokrak, Kevin Na, Tom Lewis
1.50pm
Stuart Smith, Emiliano Grillo, Jason Scrivener
2.01pm
Peter Malnati, Brad Marek, Lanton Griffin
2.12pm
Rikuya Hoschino, Denny McCarthy, Mark Geddes
• Former champ out of US PGA with injury
• Win a Srixon ZX7 driver this week!
5.30pm
Frank Bensel Jnr, Robert Streb, Kurt Kitayama
5.41pm
Wyndham Clark, Daniel van Tonder, Alex Beach
5.52pm
Abraham Ancer, Max Homa, Sam Burns
6.03pm
Corey Conners, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tony Finau
6.14pm
Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington, Jason Day
6.25pm
Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood
6.36pm
Gary Woodland, Cam Smith, Justin Rose
6.47pm
Daniel Berger, Steve Stricker, Billy Horschel
6.58pm
Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris
7.09pm
Shane Lowry, Dustin Johnson, Garcia
7.20pm
Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar, Thomas Pieters
7.31pm
Cam Davis, Pete Ballo, Chris Kirk
7.42pm
K.H. Lee, Dean Burmester, Greg Koch
HOLE 10
12.05pm
Harry Higgs, Ben Polland, Talor Gooch
12.16pm
Harold Varner III, Rob Labritz, Brendan Steele
12.27pm
Marc Leishman, Garrick Higgo, Paul Casey
12.38pm
Adam Scott, Tyrrell Hatton, Rickie Fowler
12.49pm
John Catlin, Robert MacIntyre, Cameron Champ
1pm
Francesco Molinari, Zach Johnson, Scottie Scheffler
1.11pm
Thomas Detry, Ryan Palmer, Louis Oosthuizen
1.22pm
Lee Westwood, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland
1.33pm
Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas
1.44pm
Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau
1.55pm
Matt Wallace, Erik van Rooyen, Charley Hoffman
2.06pm
Brian Gay, Brett Walker, Chan Kim
2.17pm
Sonny Skinner, Aaron Wise, Kalle Samooja
• The incredible story of the Wanamaker Trophy
• US PGA Confidential: The big storylines debated!
5.25pm
Si Woo Kim, Danny Balin, Jim Herman
5.26pm
Samu Valimaki, Richy Werenski, Joe Summerhays
5.27pm
Tim Pearce, Sam Horsfield, Sebastian Munoz
5.58pm
Rich Beem, Y.E. Yang, Shaun Micheel
6.09pm
Joaquin Niemann, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai
6.20pm
Adam Hadwin, Branden Grace, Rasmus Hojgaard
6.31pm
Carlos Ortiz, Jazz Janewattananond, Russell Henley
6.42pm
Kevin Streelman, Andy Sullivan, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
6.53pm
Ian Poulter, Sungjae Im, Brian Harman
7.04pm
Antoine Rozner, Brandon Stone, Chez Reavie
7.15pm
Omar Uresti, Maverick McNealy, Victor Perez
7.26pm
Lucas Herbert, Tyler Collet, Brendon Todd
7.37pm
Takumi Kanaya, Ben Cook, Mackenzie Hughes