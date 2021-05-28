search
US PGA 2021: Round 3 tee times in full

Golf News

US PGA 2021: Round 3 tee times in full

By bunkered.co.uk22 May, 2021
US PGA Championship Kiawah Island Major Championships PGA of America Wanamaker Trophy Tee times
Pga Flag

The 103rd US PGA Championship has reached the halfway point and the stage is set for a fascinating final two rounds. 

Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen lead the way at the top of the leaderboard on five-under-par, one clear of two-time champion Brooks Koepka. 

Branden Grace, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Bryson DeChambeau and Masters champion Hideki Mastsuyama are also bang in contention to win the Wanamaker Trophy at Kiawah Island. 

Who's going to walk away with the goods? We'll know on Sunday evening. 

In the meantime, here are the tee times for Saturday's third round...

US PGA Round 3 tee times

12.40pm
Denny McCarthy

12.50pm
Emiliano Grillo, Chan Kim

1pm
Harris English, Alex Norenq

1.10pm
Tom Hoge, Henrik Stenson

1.20pm
Harold Varner III, Garrick Higgo

1.30pm
Talor Gooch, Brendan Steele

1.40pm
Webb Simpson, Ben Cook

• Bob Mac continues awesome major streak

• Mickelson rolls back years to share US PGA lead

• Record prize money announced for US PGA

1.50pm
Patrick Reed, Billy Horschel

2pm
Sam Horsfield, Jason Day

2.10pm
Robert Streb, Wyndham Clark

2.20pm
Brian Gay, Aaron Wise

2.30pm
Danny Willett, Jason Scrivener

2.40pm
Ben An, Robert MacIntyre

2.50pm
Dean Burmester, Matt Jones

3pm
Jordan Spieth, Lucas Herbert

3.20pm
Russell Henley, Daniel Berger

3.30pm
Rory McIlroy, Adam Hadwin

3.40pm
Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink

3.50pm
Joel Dahmen, Rickie Fowler

4pm
Steve Stricker, Cam Davis

4.10pm
Carlos Ortiz, Justin Rose

4.20pm
Rasmus Hojgaard, Jon Rahm

4.30pm
Matt Wallace, Brad Marek

4.40pm
Tyrrell Hatton, Scottie Scheffler

4.50pm
Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay

5pm
Collin Morikawa, Abraham Ancer

5.10pm
Lee Westwood, Tom Lewis

5.20pm
Will Zalatoris, Bubba Watson

5.30pm
Daniel van Tonder, Cameron Smith

• Former major champ withdraws from US PGA

• US PGA Confidential: The big storylines debated!

5.40pm
Keegan Bradley, Viktor Hovland

5.50pm
Ian Poulter, Shane Lowry

6pm
Matt Fitzpatrick, Padraig Harrington

6.10pm
Bryson DeChambeau, Charley Hoffman

6.20pm
Martin Laird, Jason Kokrak

6.30pm
Harry Higgs, Joaquin Niemann

6.50pm
Paul Casey, Richy Werenski

7pm
Kevin Streelman, Sungjae Im

7.10pm
Corey Conners, Gary Woodland

7.20pm
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hideki Matsuyama

7.30pm
Brooks Koepka, Branden Grace

7.40pm
Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen

