US PGA 2021: Round 3 tee times in full

The 103rd US PGA Championship has reached the halfway point and the stage is set for a fascinating final two rounds.

Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen lead the way at the top of the leaderboard on five-under-par, one clear of two-time champion Brooks Koepka.

Branden Grace, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Bryson DeChambeau and Masters champion Hideki Mastsuyama are also bang in contention to win the Wanamaker Trophy at Kiawah Island.

Who's going to walk away with the goods? We'll know on Sunday evening.

In the meantime, here are the tee times for Saturday's third round...

US PGA Round 3 tee times

12.40pm

Denny McCarthy

12.50pm

Emiliano Grillo, Chan Kim

1pm

Harris English, Alex Norenq

1.10pm

Tom Hoge, Henrik Stenson

1.20pm

Harold Varner III, Garrick Higgo

1.30pm

Talor Gooch, Brendan Steele

1.40pm

Webb Simpson, Ben Cook

1.50pm

Patrick Reed, Billy Horschel

2pm

Sam Horsfield, Jason Day

2.10pm

Robert Streb, Wyndham Clark

2.20pm

Brian Gay, Aaron Wise

2.30pm

Danny Willett, Jason Scrivener

2.40pm

Ben An, Robert MacIntyre

2.50pm

Dean Burmester, Matt Jones

3pm

Jordan Spieth, Lucas Herbert

3.20pm

Russell Henley, Daniel Berger

3.30pm

Rory McIlroy, Adam Hadwin

3.40pm

Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink

3.50pm

Joel Dahmen, Rickie Fowler

4pm

Steve Stricker, Cam Davis

4.10pm

Carlos Ortiz, Justin Rose

4.20pm

Rasmus Hojgaard, Jon Rahm

4.30pm

Matt Wallace, Brad Marek

4.40pm

Tyrrell Hatton, Scottie Scheffler

4.50pm

Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay

5pm

Collin Morikawa, Abraham Ancer

5.10pm

Lee Westwood, Tom Lewis

5.20pm

Will Zalatoris, Bubba Watson

5.30pm

Daniel van Tonder, Cameron Smith

5.40pm

Keegan Bradley, Viktor Hovland

5.50pm

Ian Poulter, Shane Lowry

6pm

Matt Fitzpatrick, Padraig Harrington

6.10pm

Bryson DeChambeau, Charley Hoffman

6.20pm

Martin Laird, Jason Kokrak

6.30pm

Harry Higgs, Joaquin Niemann

6.50pm

Paul Casey, Richy Werenski

7pm

Kevin Streelman, Sungjae Im

7.10pm

Corey Conners, Gary Woodland

7.20pm

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hideki Matsuyama

7.30pm

Brooks Koepka, Branden Grace

7.40pm

Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen