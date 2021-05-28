US PGA 2021: Round 3 tee times in full

The 103rd US PGA Championship has reached the halfway point and the stage is set for a fascinating final two rounds.
Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen lead the way at the top of the leaderboard on five-under-par, one clear of two-time champion Brooks Koepka.
Branden Grace, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Bryson DeChambeau and Masters champion Hideki Mastsuyama are also bang in contention to win the Wanamaker Trophy at Kiawah Island.
Who's going to walk away with the goods? We'll know on Sunday evening.
In the meantime, here are the tee times for Saturday's third round...
US PGA Round 3 tee times
12.40pm
Denny McCarthy
12.50pm
Emiliano Grillo, Chan Kim
1pm
Harris English, Alex Norenq
1.10pm
Tom Hoge, Henrik Stenson
1.20pm
Harold Varner III, Garrick Higgo
1.30pm
Talor Gooch, Brendan Steele
1.40pm
Webb Simpson, Ben Cook
1.50pm
Patrick Reed, Billy Horschel
2pm
Sam Horsfield, Jason Day
2.10pm
Robert Streb, Wyndham Clark
2.20pm
Brian Gay, Aaron Wise
2.30pm
Danny Willett, Jason Scrivener
2.40pm
Ben An, Robert MacIntyre
2.50pm
Dean Burmester, Matt Jones
3pm
Jordan Spieth, Lucas Herbert
3.20pm
Russell Henley, Daniel Berger
3.30pm
Rory McIlroy, Adam Hadwin
3.40pm
Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink
3.50pm
Joel Dahmen, Rickie Fowler
4pm
Steve Stricker, Cam Davis
4.10pm
Carlos Ortiz, Justin Rose
4.20pm
Rasmus Hojgaard, Jon Rahm
4.30pm
Matt Wallace, Brad Marek
4.40pm
Tyrrell Hatton, Scottie Scheffler
4.50pm
Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay
5pm
Collin Morikawa, Abraham Ancer
5.10pm
Lee Westwood, Tom Lewis
5.20pm
Will Zalatoris, Bubba Watson
5.30pm
Daniel van Tonder, Cameron Smith
5.40pm
Keegan Bradley, Viktor Hovland
5.50pm
Ian Poulter, Shane Lowry
6pm
Matt Fitzpatrick, Padraig Harrington
6.10pm
Bryson DeChambeau, Charley Hoffman
6.20pm
Martin Laird, Jason Kokrak
6.30pm
Harry Higgs, Joaquin Niemann
6.50pm
Paul Casey, Richy Werenski
7pm
Kevin Streelman, Sungjae Im
7.10pm
Corey Conners, Gary Woodland
7.20pm
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hideki Matsuyama
7.30pm
Brooks Koepka, Branden Grace
7.40pm
Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen