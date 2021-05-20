US PGA 2021: Where and when to watch it on TV in the UK

The second men’s major of 2021 gets underway on Thursday, when the US PGA Championship tees off at Kiawah Island.
The battle for the Wanamaker Trophy has been moved back into its May date on the calendar, having been moved to September last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Collin Morikawa will attempt to become just the third different player in the strokeplay era of to defend the title but he’s up against the self-styled “strongest field in major championship” golf, including a resurgent Jordan Spieth who can become the sixth player in history to complete the career grand slam should he win.
Armchair golf fans in the UK will be able to follow the action exclusively live on Sky Sports.
Here are all of the key times and places to watch the drama unfold…
Thursday, May 20
1pm-12am
First round LIVE! – Sky Sports Golf
Friday, May 21
1pm-12am
Second round LIVE! – Sky Sports Golf
Saturday, May 22
1pm-12am
Third round LIVE! – Sky Sports Golf
Sunday, May 23
1pm-12am
Final round LIVE! – Sky Sports Golf
You can also follow the action courtesy of the bunkered website and all of our social media channels.