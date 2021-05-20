search
US PGA 2021: Where and when to watch it on TV in the UK

Golf News

US PGA 2021: Where and when to watch it on TV in the UK

By bunkered.co.uk14 May, 2021
US PGA Championship US PGA Major Championships Kiawah Island Wanamaker Trophy golf on TV Sky Sports Golf Sky Sports
Us Pga Championship Trophy

The second men’s major of 2021 gets underway on Thursday, when the US PGA Championship tees off at Kiawah Island.

The battle for the Wanamaker Trophy has been moved back into its May date on the calendar, having been moved to September last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Collin Morikawa will attempt to become just the third different player in the strokeplay era of to defend the title but he’s up against the self-styled “strongest field in major championship” golf, including a resurgent Jordan Spieth who can become the sixth player in history to complete the career grand slam should he win.

• US PGA to be played on longest-ever course

• US PGA 2021: The field in full

Armchair golf fans in the UK will be able to follow the action exclusively live on Sky Sports.

Here are all of the key times and places to watch the drama unfold…

Thursday, May 20

1pm-12am
First round LIVE! – Sky Sports Golf

Friday, May 21

1pm-12am
Second round LIVE! – Sky Sports Golf

• The incredible story of the Wanamaker Trophy

Saturday, May 22

1pm-12am
Third round LIVE! – Sky Sports Golf

Sunday, May 23

1pm-12am
Final round LIVE! – Sky Sports Golf

You can also follow the action courtesy of the bunkered website and all of our social media channels.

