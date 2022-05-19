US PGA 2022: Early betting guide

The second major of the year is nearly upon us, and the field has taken shape.

This year’s PGA looks likely to be one of the most exciting for many a year, with a star-studded field and dramatic storylines coming into play.

With little more than a week to go before it gets under way, the runners and riders are assembled.

Will Scottie Scheffler make it two from two this year? Could Rory McIlroy continue his revival? Or will we see a surprise champion?

It’s time to take a look at how they’re stacking up.

All odds are correct at the time of publication. Always gamble responsibly.

US PGA: Betting odds

Jon Rahm 11/1

Scottie Scheffler 11/1

Rory McIlroy 14/1

Justin Thomas 14/1

Collin Morikawa 14/1

Dustin Johnson 16/1

Cam Smith 18/1

Viktor Hovland 18/1

Brooks Koepka 20/1

Patrick Cantlay 20/1

Jordan Spieth 22/1

Xander Schauffele 25/1

Will Zalatoris 33/1

Hideki Matsuyama 33/1

Bryson DeChambeau 33/1

Daniel Berger 35/1

Sam Burns 40/1

Shane Lowry 40/1

Joaquin Niemann 40/1

Sungjae Im 45/1

Tony Finau 45/1

Matt Fitzpatrick 50/1

Louis Oosthuizen 50/1

Corey Conners 55/1

Tommy Fleetwood 55/1

Tyrrell Hatton 55/1

Tiger Woods 60/1

Abraham Ancer 66/1

Patrick Reed 66/1

Adam Scott 70/1

Webb Simpson 70/1

Paul Casey 70/1

Jason Day 75/1

Max Homa 75/1

Gary Woodland 80/1

Justin Rose 80/1

Marc Leishman 80/1

Sergio Garcia 80/1

Luke List 90/1

Billy Horschel 90/1

Rickie Fowler 100/1

Si-Woo Kim 100/1

Jason Kokrak 100/1

Talor Gooch 100/1

Harold Varner III 100/1

Matthew Wolff 100/1

Harris English 110/1

Bubba Watson 125/1

Maverick McNealy 125/1

Brian Harman 125/1

Thomas Pieters 125/1

Tom Hoge 125/1

Seamus Power 125/1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 125/1

Russell Henley 125/1

Robert MacIntyre 125/1

