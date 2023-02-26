search
US PGA Championship makes decision on LIV golfers

By Michael McEwan23 February, 2023
Wanamaker Trophy

Players participating in the LIV Golf League will be eligible to play in all four major championships this year.

The PGA of America has confirmed that it won’t ban players from participating in this year’s US PGA Championship, following the example set by Augusta National Golf Club (The Masters), the USGA (US Open) and the R&A (The Open).

Whilst not a huge surprise, the decision does resemble something of a U-turn by PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh. During last year’s championship at Southern Hills, he had said that players banned or suspended by the PGA Tour would most likely lose their PGA of America privileges, preventing them from playing in the PGA Championship and Ryder Cup.

• Ernie Els hits out at LIV's South African contingent

• Dustin Johnson splits with long-time sponsor

In announcing the exemption categories for this year’s US PGA on Wednesday, Waugh acknowledged the game’s ongoing civil war but stated that his organisation’s priority is to stage a championship with the strongest field possible.

“Our decisions are always based on what’s in the best interest of the PGA of America and conducting the best Championship possible,” Waugh said.

“Sadly, the current division in the professional game is not good for the sport or the future of the game. We hope there might be some resolution soon.

"In the meantime, as always, our focus will be on our mission to grow the game and improve the lives of our members, who work so hard to impact millions of lives every day.”

• Tiger targeting majors after Riviera return

• LIV Golf announces full 2023 team rosters

Many LIV members are eligible to take part in this year’s US PGA including 2021 champion Phil Mickelson, reigning Open champ Cam Smith and recent LIV recruits Mito Pereira and Brendan Steele, both of whom finished inside the top-15 last year.

This year’s US PGA Championship takes place at Oak Hill Golf Club in Rochester, NY, from May 18-21.

Justin Thomas is the defending champion following his win in 2022.

