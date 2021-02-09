search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsUS PGA Championship to allow use of rangefinders

Golf News

US PGA Championship to allow use of rangefinders

By Michael McEwan09 February, 2021
PGA of America US PGA Championship Major Championships Rangefinders DMDs Rules of Golf Jim Richerson KPMG Women's PGA Championship kitchenaid senior pga championship
Wanamaker Trophy

This year's US PGA Championship will be the first men's major to allow the use of distance measuring devices during competition rounds.

The surprise policy, announced today by the PGA of America, will debut in the second men's major of the year, scheduled to take place at Kiawah Island in South Carolina from May 19-23.

It will also be implemented at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and the Kitchenaid Senior PGA Championship. 

• Brooks Koepka details "mental struggles"

• Huge blaze devastates popular Scots golf club

The PGA of America explained that the decision has been taken with a view to combatting slow play but added that the devices will need to conform to the Rules of Golf, specifically Rule 4.3a (1) pertaining to 'Distance and Directional Information'. 

It includes the following conditions:

• Allowed - Getting information on distance or direction (such as from a distance-measuring device or compass).

• Not Allowed - Measuring elevation changes, or interpreting distance or directional information (such as using a device to get a recommended line of play or club selection based on the location of the player's ball).

• Chamblee slaughters Reed over rules row

• McIlroy blasts R&A and USGA over rules changes

"We're always interested in methods that may help improve the flow of play during our championships," said PGA of America president Jim Richerson. 

"The use of distance-measuring devices is already common within the game and is now a part of the Rules of Golf. Players and caddies have long used them during practice rounds to gather relevant yardages."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - PGA of America

Related Articles - US PGA Championship

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Rangefinders

Related Articles - DMDs

Related Articles - Rules of Golf

Related Articles - KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
4 simple tips for hitting your fairway woods
cameron adam
play button
WHICH ONE OF THESE IS MY FAVOURITE DRIVER OF 2021?
Drivers
play button
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
FootJoy
play button
EPIC SPEED vs MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH - Should you be upgrading your Callaway driver?
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

R&A unveils plans for new-look Glasgow golf facility
Golfers fined for defying COVID restrictions
Tour pro explains reason for weak Pebble Beach field
US PGA Championship to allow use of rangefinders
'Defeated' Scottish golf course plans to be resurrected

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh’s ball striking tips
Watch
play button
Start your takeaway wider
Callaway
play button
How to improve your takeaway
Callaway
play button
Stop de-lofting your club
Watch
See all videos right arrow