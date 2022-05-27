We're all set.

Another major championship is building towards its climax, and a thrilling final day is in store.

The second major of 2022 is perfectly poised, with myriad storylines potentially playing out on Sunday.

Will Mito Pereira hold on for his first major win, or will it be all change again?

It all gets under way in the early afternoon.

Keep scrolling to see who's off when and with who...

US PGA: Final round tee times in full

All times GMT.

1:00pm

Maverick McNealy, Sepp Straka



1:09pm

Robert MacIntyre, Patton Kizzire



1:18pm

Jason Kokrak, Billy Horschel

1:27pm

Adam Hadwin, Thomas Pieters

1:36pm

Beau Hossler, Si Woo Kim

1:45pm

Justin Harding, Jon Rahm

1:55pm

Collin Morikawa, Kevin Streelman

2:05pm

Francesco Molinari, Kramer Hickok

2:25pm

Lanto Griffin, Charl Schwartzel

2:35pm

Keith Mitchell, Marc Leishman

2:45pm

Cam Davis, Hideki Matsuyama

2:55pm

Tony Finau, Viktor Hovland

3:05pm

Denny McCarthy, Jordan Spieth

3:15pm

Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

3:25pm

Troy Merritt, Adam Schenk

3:45pm

Brian Harman, Luke List

3:55pm

Harold Varner III, Brooks Koepka

4:05pm

Bernd Wiesberger, Talor Gooch

4:15pm

K.H. Lee, Shane Lowry

4:25pm

Rikuya Hoshino, Russell Henley

4:35pm

Tyrrell Hatton, Sebasatian Munoz

4:45pm

Cameron Tringale, Patrick Reed

4:55pm

Aaron Wise, Rickie Fowler

5:05pm

Laurie Canter, Justin Rose

5:15pm

Matt Kuchar, Lucas Glover

5:25pm

Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Smith

5:35pm

Brendan Steele, Kevin Na

5:45pm

Adri Arnaus, Rory McIlroy

5:55pm

Ryan Fox, Tom Hoge

6:05pm

Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood

6:15pm

Chris Kirk, Davis Riley

6:25pm

Sam Burns, Gary Woodland

6:35pm

Lucas Herbert, Max Homa

6:55pm

Bubba Watson, Webb Simpson

7:05pm

Stewart Cink, Justin Thomas

7:15pm

Abraham Ancer, Seamus Power

7:25pm

Will Zalatoris, Cameron Young

7:35pm

Mito Pereira, Matt Fitzpatrick