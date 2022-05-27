We're all set.
Another major championship is building towards its climax, and a thrilling final day is in store.
The second major of 2022 is perfectly poised, with myriad storylines potentially playing out on Sunday.
Will Mito Pereira hold on for his first major win, or will it be all change again?
It all gets under way in the early afternoon.
Keep scrolling to see who's off when and with who...
US PGA: Final round tee times in full
All times GMT.
1:00pm
Maverick McNealy, Sepp Straka
1:09pm
Robert MacIntyre, Patton Kizzire
1:18pm
Jason Kokrak, Billy Horschel
1:27pm
Adam Hadwin, Thomas Pieters
1:36pm
Beau Hossler, Si Woo Kim
1:45pm
Justin Harding, Jon Rahm
1:55pm
Collin Morikawa, Kevin Streelman
2:05pm
Francesco Molinari, Kramer Hickok
2:25pm
Lanto Griffin, Charl Schwartzel
2:35pm
Keith Mitchell, Marc Leishman
2:45pm
Cam Davis, Hideki Matsuyama
2:55pm
Tony Finau, Viktor Hovland
3:05pm
Denny McCarthy, Jordan Spieth
3:15pm
Jason Day, Keegan Bradley
3:25pm
Troy Merritt, Adam Schenk
3:45pm
Brian Harman, Luke List
3:55pm
Harold Varner III, Brooks Koepka
4:05pm
Bernd Wiesberger, Talor Gooch
• US PGA: Brutal day sets up final round thriller
4:15pm
K.H. Lee, Shane Lowry
4:25pm
Rikuya Hoshino, Russell Henley
4:35pm
Tyrrell Hatton, Sebasatian Munoz
4:45pm
Cameron Tringale, Patrick Reed
4:55pm
Aaron Wise, Rickie Fowler
5:05pm
Laurie Canter, Justin Rose
5:15pm
Matt Kuchar, Lucas Glover
5:25pm
Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Smith
5:35pm
Brendan Steele, Kevin Na
5:45pm
Adri Arnaus, Rory McIlroy
5:55pm
Ryan Fox, Tom Hoge
• Jack Nicklaus sued... by his own company
6:05pm
Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood
6:15pm
Chris Kirk, Davis Riley
6:25pm
Sam Burns, Gary Woodland
6:35pm
Lucas Herbert, Max Homa
6:55pm
Bubba Watson, Webb Simpson
7:05pm
Stewart Cink, Justin Thomas
7:15pm
Abraham Ancer, Seamus Power
7:25pm
Will Zalatoris, Cameron Young
7:35pm
Mito Pereira, Matt Fitzpatrick