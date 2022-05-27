search
US PGA: Mito Pereira rues painful finish

Golf News

US PGA: Mito Pereira rues painful finish

By Lewis Fraser23 May, 2022
US PGA Championship PGA Championship 2022 Mito Pereira Majors golf on TV
Mito Final Round Pga

Mito Pereira needed just a par on his final hole of the US PGA to win his first major. Instead, he made a painful double bogey to miss out on a playoff.

Understandably, the Chilean was despondent following his round, but still found time to chat to the media while Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris contested a playoff.

The man who led throughout the final round looked set to clinch the Wanamaker Trophy until his final drive found the penalty area on Southern Hills' final hole.

"I mean, I wish I could do it again," he said.

"I just didn't hit it really well today, and for next time, I'll just be a little bit more prepared."

• Tyrrell Hatton rages at Southern Hills greens

• US PGA leader in drop controversy

When asked about his tee shot on the 72nd hole of the week, Pereira was brutally honest.

"I'm really confident with that one. I don't know what happened. 

"You're in such a stressful situation that, I mean, everything can change. 

• The big names to miss the cut at the PGA

"Just got to learn how to do it better. Keep like training for it, and like I said, didn't feel that good today. I just played it through, but it was a tough day."

