search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsUS PGA: McIlroy in the mix at Southern Hills

Golf News

US PGA: McIlroy in the mix at Southern Hills

By Jamie Hall21 May, 2022
Rory McIlroy Tiger Woods Tiger Tracker Rory Tracker US PGA PGA Championship
Rory Mc Ilroy Tiger Woods Pga

Rory McIlroy kept himself firmly in the mix at the PGA Championship on a tough second day.

After his stunning opening round, reminiscent of the McIlroy of old, day two was much more of a grind. Having been overtaken by Justin Thomas before he had teed off, two front-nine bogeys saw him drop two further back.

But one positive sign for the 33-year-old will be the way he hung on. Previously, a couple of dropped shots might have caused the wheels to come off. Instead, McIlroy steadied the ship, saving par on each of the last three holes to grind out an 18 which leaves him very much in contention for his fifth major.

• US PGA: Zalatoris hits the front on day two

• The big names to miss the cut at the PGA

“I saved par on 16, 17 and 18 and that was really big,” he said.

“I kept myself within touching distance and that was a good thing.

“A lot of guys went low out there and I wish I was one of them, but if that’s the bad one out of the way I’m in a good position going into the weekend.”

Meanwhile, playing partner Tiger Woods endured another tough day – but crucially got back to three-over to stamp his ticket for the weekend.

Woods was in clear discomfort at various points throughout the round, but put together a gutsy round and vowed to try to find a way to win after he walked off the final green.

He did not totally eradicate the poor iron play which plagued his opening round, but improvements were there.

• Lee Westwood loses long-term sponsor

• Pepperell trolls Kuchar with US PGA gag

“If I can get myself in putting range, I am putting well,” he said.

“I just need to get myself there enough times.

“It was good fighting on the back nine. I’m not able to do what I want; my body doesn’t feel the way I want it to feel. But I’ve just got to do it.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Tiger Tracker

Related Articles - Rory Tracker

Related Articles - US PGA

Related Articles - PGA Championship

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Nelly Korda to return at US Women's Open
Golf fans to get even more benefits ahead of 150th Open
Michelle Wie West to “step away” from LPGA
Colin Montgomerie wades into Phil Mickelson controversy
International field set for Scottish Men’s Open Championship

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh says, ‘Turn, don’t slide’
Watch
play button
Swing it like Joe Miller says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Increase the speed of your hands for more distance
Watch
play button
Strike down on the ball for more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow