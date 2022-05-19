search
Golf News

US PGA: Price of a beer at Southern Hills will make your eyes water

By Jamie Hall16 May, 2022
PGA Championship PGA Championship 2022 US PGA The majors Southern Hills
If you’re off to Southern Hills for the PGA Championship, you’d better remember to take your wallet.

A picture of the price list for drinks at the championship has gone viral on social media – and the cost of the beverages on offer was widely slammed.

One Stella Artois will set you back $19, as will a Michelob Ultra organic seltzer. It’s the same price for one of the Tulsa venue’s “souvenir cocktails”.

• Major champ rips into Greg Norman

• Phil Mickelson OUT of US PGA title defence

The rest of the menu doesn’t make much better reading.

It’s $18 for a standard Michelob Ultra, $15 for a Kona Big Wave golden ale or cocktails and $13 for wine.

• Where & when to watch the US PGA on TV

• US PGA Championship: Early betting guide

Even if you stick to water you can expect to pay through the nose – a bottle of Aquafina will cost $6.

The prices mark a huge contrast to the Masters earlier this year, where a beer would have set you back a comparatively cheap $5, with bottled water priced at $2.

US PGA: Rory McIlroy surges into first-round lead
US PGA: Round 2 tee times in full
US PGA: Rory McIlroy off to good start "for a change"
US PGA: Tiger Woods pinpoints reason for poor first round
US PGA: Robert MacIntyre pleased with solid start at Southern Hills

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

