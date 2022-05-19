US PGA: Price of a beer at Southern Hills will make your eyes water

If you’re off to Southern Hills for the PGA Championship, you’d better remember to take your wallet.
A picture of the price list for drinks at the championship has gone viral on social media – and the cost of the beverages on offer was widely slammed.
One Stella Artois will set you back $19, as will a Michelob Ultra organic seltzer. It’s the same price for one of the Tulsa venue’s “souvenir cocktails”.
The rest of the menu doesn’t make much better reading.
It’s $18 for a standard Michelob Ultra, $15 for a Kona Big Wave golden ale or cocktails and $13 for wine.
Even if you stick to water you can expect to pay through the nose – a bottle of Aquafina will cost $6.
The prices mark a huge contrast to the Masters earlier this year, where a beer would have set you back a comparatively cheap $5, with bottled water priced at $2.