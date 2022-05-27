US PGA: Round 2 tee times in full

The second major of 2022 is officially up and running.
Rory McIlroy set the early pace on day one, but with three rounds to go, it's still all to play for.
Will the Northern Irishman consolidate his advantage? Or will a rival come to the fore on Friday?
We'll find out during round two on Friday.
Keep scrolling to find out who's off when...
PGA Championship: Round 2 tee times in full
All times GMT.
First tee
1:00pm
Brandon Bingaman, Talor Gooch, Ryosuke, Kinoshita
1:11pm
Tim Feenstra, Anirban Lahiri, K.H. Lee
1:22pm
Rich Beem, Jesse Mueller, Alex Cejka
1:33pm
Russell Knox, Seamus Power, Scott Stallings
1:44pm
Jason Kokrak, Corey Conners, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
1:55pm
Martin Kaymer, Marc Leishman, Keegan Bradley
2:06pm
Zach Johnson, Russell Henley, Cameron Champ
2:17pm
Webb Simpson, Branden Grace, Henrik Stenson
2:28pm
Sepp Straka, J.J. Spaun, Adam Schenk
2:39pm
Matthew Wolff, Joohyung Kim, Keith Mitchell
2:50pm
Chad Ramey, Austin Hurt, Lucas Herbert
3:01pm
Tyler Collet, Chan Kim, Maverick McNealy
3:12pm
Luke List, Paul Dickinson, Patton Kizzire
6:30pm
Ryan Palmer, Robert MacIntyre, Alex Noren
6:41pm
Adri Arnaus, Colin Inglis, Jinichiro Kozuma
6:52pm
Mackenzie Hughes, Michael Block, Sadom Kaewkanjana
7:03pm
Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau
7:14pm
Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa
7:25pm
Viktor Hovland, Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith
7:36pm
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth
7:47pm
Patrick Reed, Justin Rose, Bubba Watson
7:58pm
Kevin Na, Lucas Glover, Daniel Van Tonder
8:09pm
Cameron Young, Sam Burns, Davis Riley
8:20pm
Francesco Molinari, Lee Westwood, Gary Woodland
8:31pm
Brian Harman, Ryan Vermeer, Oliver Bekker
8:42pm
Dylan Newman, Lanto Griffin, Laurie Canter
Tenth tee
1:05pm
Ryan Brehm, Wyatt Worthington II, Min Woo Lee
1:16pm
Nicolai Hojgaard, Sean McCarty, Justin Harding
1:27pm
Cameron Tringale, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin
1:38pm
Shane Lowry, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott
1:49pm
Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas
2:00pm
Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Harold Varner III
2:11pm
Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler
2:22pm
Daniel Berger, Louis Oosthuizen, Ian Poulter
2:33pm
Kevin Kisner, Tommy Fleetwood, Billy Horschel
2:44pm
Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel, Matt Fitzpatrick
2:55pm
Harry Higgs, Joaquin Niemann, Erik van Rooyen
3:06pm
Alex Beach, Bernd Wiesberger, Jhonattan Vegas
3:17pm
Jared Jones, Aaron Wise, Joel Dahmen
6:25pm
John Daly, Shaun Micheel, Y.E. Yang
6:36pm
Takumi Kanaya, Matt Borchert, Troy Merritt
6:47pm
Dean Burmester, Kyle Mendoza, Chris Kirk
6:58pm
Nic Ishee, Mito Pereira, Sam Horsfield
7:09pm
Kevin Streelman, Shaun Norris, Carlos Ortiz
7:20pm
Matt Kuchar, Cam Davis, Rikuya Hoshino
7:31pm
Stewart Cink, Jason Dufner, Padraig Harrington
7:42pm
Kramer Hickok, Abraham Ancer, Thomas Pieters
7:53pm
Richard Bland, Matt Jones, Garrick Higgo
8:04pm
Beau Hossler, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim
8:15pm
Shawn Warren, Pablo Larrazabal, Ryan Fox
8:26pm
Zac Oakley, Yuki Inamori, Sebastian Munoz
8:37pm
Brendan Steele, Casey Pyne, Bio Kim