US PGA: Round 2 tee times in full

The second major of 2022 is officially up and running.

Rory McIlroy set the early pace on day one, but with three rounds to go, it's still all to play for.

Will the Northern Irishman consolidate his advantage? Or will a rival come to the fore on Friday?

We'll find out during round two on Friday.

Keep scrolling to find out who's off when...

PGA Championship: Round 2 tee times in full

All times GMT.

First tee

1:00pm

Brandon Bingaman, Talor Gooch, Ryosuke, Kinoshita

1:11pm

Tim Feenstra, Anirban Lahiri, K.H. Lee

1:22pm

Rich Beem, Jesse Mueller, Alex Cejka

1:33pm

Russell Knox, Seamus Power, Scott Stallings

1:44pm

Jason Kokrak, Corey Conners, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:55pm

Martin Kaymer, Marc Leishman, Keegan Bradley

2:06pm

Zach Johnson, Russell Henley, Cameron Champ

2:17pm

Webb Simpson, Branden Grace, Henrik Stenson

2:28pm

Sepp Straka, J.J. Spaun, Adam Schenk

2:39pm

Matthew Wolff, Joohyung Kim, Keith Mitchell

2:50pm

Chad Ramey, Austin Hurt, Lucas Herbert

3:01pm

Tyler Collet, Chan Kim, Maverick McNealy

3:12pm

Luke List, Paul Dickinson, Patton Kizzire

6:30pm

Ryan Palmer, Robert MacIntyre, Alex Noren

6:41pm

Adri Arnaus, Colin Inglis, Jinichiro Kozuma

6:52pm

Mackenzie Hughes, Michael Block, Sadom Kaewkanjana

7:03pm

Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau

7:14pm

Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa

7:25pm

Viktor Hovland, Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith

7:36pm

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth

7:47pm

Patrick Reed, Justin Rose, Bubba Watson

7:58pm

Kevin Na, Lucas Glover, Daniel Van Tonder

8:09pm

Cameron Young, Sam Burns, Davis Riley

8:20pm

Francesco Molinari, Lee Westwood, Gary Woodland

8:31pm

Brian Harman, Ryan Vermeer, Oliver Bekker

8:42pm

Dylan Newman, Lanto Griffin, Laurie Canter

Tenth tee

1:05pm

Ryan Brehm, Wyatt Worthington II, Min Woo Lee

1:16pm

Nicolai Hojgaard, Sean McCarty, Justin Harding

1:27pm

Cameron Tringale, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin

1:38pm

Shane Lowry, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott

1:49pm

Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas

2:00pm

Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Harold Varner III

2:11pm

Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

2:22pm

Daniel Berger, Louis Oosthuizen, Ian Poulter

2:33pm

Kevin Kisner, Tommy Fleetwood, Billy Horschel

2:44pm

Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel, Matt Fitzpatrick

2:55pm

Harry Higgs, Joaquin Niemann, Erik van Rooyen

3:06pm

Alex Beach, Bernd Wiesberger, Jhonattan Vegas

3:17pm

Jared Jones, Aaron Wise, Joel Dahmen

6:25pm

John Daly, Shaun Micheel, Y.E. Yang

6:36pm

Takumi Kanaya, Matt Borchert, Troy Merritt

6:47pm

Dean Burmester, Kyle Mendoza, Chris Kirk

6:58pm

Nic Ishee, Mito Pereira, Sam Horsfield

7:09pm

Kevin Streelman, Shaun Norris, Carlos Ortiz

7:20pm

Matt Kuchar, Cam Davis, Rikuya Hoshino

7:31pm

Stewart Cink, Jason Dufner, Padraig Harrington

7:42pm

Kramer Hickok, Abraham Ancer, Thomas Pieters

7:53pm

Richard Bland, Matt Jones, Garrick Higgo

8:04pm

Beau Hossler, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim

8:15pm

Shawn Warren, Pablo Larrazabal, Ryan Fox

8:26pm

Zac Oakley, Yuki Inamori, Sebastian Munoz

8:37pm

Brendan Steele, Casey Pyne, Bio Kim