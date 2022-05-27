The scores are in, the cut has been made and we now know who will be at the PGA Championship for the weekend.

Will Zalatoris currently leads the way, and has history on his side. No 36-hole leader has ever lost a major at Southern Hills.

But a chasing pack are chasing him down relentlessly. Can Rory McIlroy rediscover the form of day one? Will Bubba Watson continue his charge up the leaderboard? Or will we see a shock?

It will all be decided over the weekend, starting on Saturday.

Keep scrolling to find out who's off when and with who.

US PGA: Round 3 tee times in full



All times GMT.

12:00pm

Brian Harman

12:10pm

Lucas Glover, Sebastian Munoz

12:20pm

Cam Davis, Rikuya Hoshino

12:30pm

Patton Kizzire, Hideki Matsuyama



12:40pm

Maverick McNealy, Luke List

12:50pm

Keith Mitchell, Charl Schwartzel

1:00pm

Louis Oosthuizen, Billy Horschel

1:10pm

Collin Morikawa, Webb Simpson

1:20pm

Si Woo Kim, Adam Hadwin

1:30pm

Shaun Norris, Tiger Woods

1:40pm

Troy Merritt, Kevin Streelman

1:50pm

Sepp Straka, Adam Schenk

2:00pm

Jason Day, Russell Henley

2:10pm

Justin Harding, Marc Leishman

2:20pm

Brendan Steele, Laurie Canter

2:30pm

Thomas Pieters, Francesco Molinari

2:40pm

Jon Rahm, Kramer Hickok

3:00pm

Keegan Bradley, Harold Varner III

3:10pm

Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak

3:20pm

KH Lee, Shane Lowry

3:30pm

Justin Rose, Lanto Griffin

3:40pm

Denny McCarthy, Jordan Spieth

3:50pm

Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau

4:00pm

Aaron Wise, Robert MacIntyre

4:10pm

Tommy Fleetwood, Lucas Herbert

4:20pm

Ryan Fox, Rickie Fowler

4:30pm

Beau Hossler, Tom Hoge

4:40pm

Adri Arnaus, Viktor Hovland

4:50pm

Cameron Tringale, Seamus Power

5:00pm

Patrick Reed, Kevin Na

5:10pm

Bernd Wiesberger, Max Homa

5:20pm

Talor Gooch, Joaquin Niemann

5:30pm

Sam Burns, Gary Woodland

5:40pm

Cameron Smith, Cameron Young

5:50pm

Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Kuchar

6:10pm

Stewart Cink, Chris Kirk

6:20pm

Davis Riley, Matt Fitzpatrick

6:30pm

Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer

6:40pm

Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson

6:50pm

Will Zalatoris, Mito Pereira