US PGA: Round 3 tee times in full

Golf News

US PGA: Round 3 tee times in full

By Jamie Hall21 May, 2022
US PGA PGA Championship Tee times The majors Southern Hills
Round 3 Tee Times Pga

The scores are in, the cut has been made and we now know who will be at the PGA Championship for the weekend.

Will Zalatoris currently leads the way, and has history on his side. No 36-hole leader has ever lost a major at Southern Hills.

But a chasing pack are chasing him down relentlessly. Can Rory McIlroy rediscover the form of day one? Will Bubba Watson continue his charge up the leaderboard? Or will we see a shock?

It will all be decided over the weekend, starting on Saturday.

Keep scrolling to find out who's off when and with who.

US PGA: Round 3 tee times in full

All times GMT.

12:00pm
Brian Harman

12:10pm
Lucas Glover, Sebastian Munoz

12:20pm
Cam Davis, Rikuya Hoshino

12:30pm
Patton Kizzire, Hideki Matsuyama

12:40pm
Maverick McNealy, Luke List

12:50pm
Keith Mitchell, Charl Schwartzel

1:00pm
Louis Oosthuizen, Billy Horschel

1:10pm
Collin Morikawa, Webb Simpson

1:20pm
Si Woo Kim, Adam Hadwin

1:30pm
Shaun Norris, Tiger Woods

• US PGA: Zalatoris hits the front on day two

1:40pm
Troy Merritt, Kevin Streelman

1:50pm
Sepp Straka, Adam Schenk

2:00pm
Jason Day, Russell Henley

2:10pm
Justin Harding, Marc Leishman

2:20pm
Brendan Steele, Laurie Canter

2:30pm
Thomas Pieters, Francesco Molinari

2:40pm
Jon Rahm, Kramer Hickok

3:00pm
Keegan Bradley, Harold Varner III

• The big names to miss the cut at the PGA

3:10pm
Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak

3:20pm
KH Lee, Shane Lowry

3:30pm
Justin Rose, Lanto Griffin

3:40pm
Denny McCarthy, Jordan Spieth

3:50pm
Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau

4:00pm
Aaron Wise, Robert MacIntyre

4:10pm
Tommy Fleetwood, Lucas Herbert

4:20pm
Ryan Fox, Rickie Fowler

4:30pm
Beau Hossler, Tom Hoge

4:40pm
Adri Arnaus, Viktor Hovland

4:50pm
Cameron Tringale, Seamus Power

• Robert MacIntyre continues major streak

5:00pm
Patrick Reed, Kevin Na

5:10pm
Bernd Wiesberger, Max Homa

5:20pm
Talor Gooch, Joaquin Niemann

5:30pm
Sam Burns, Gary Woodland

5:40pm
Cameron Smith, Cameron Young

5:50pm
Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Kuchar

6:10pm
Stewart Cink, Chris Kirk

6:20pm
Davis Riley, Matt Fitzpatrick

6:30pm
Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer

6:40pm
Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson

6:50pm
Will Zalatoris, Mito Pereira

