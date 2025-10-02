Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Don Rea was criticised for failing to condemn the abuse directed at Team Europe at last week’s Ryder Cup, but the PGA of America president has admitted he is ‘not bothered’ by the backlash.

Rea spoke with the BBC at Bethpage Black las week, and was quizzed on the personal abuse that faced the away team in New York, especially Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy was taunted throughout the week, facing homophobic slurs, and comments about his family while competing for Team Europe.

Asked about the fan behaviour, more specifically the treatment of McIlroy, the PGA of America boss said: “I haven’t heard some of that – I’m sure it’s happened…

“It happened when we were in Rome on the other side and Rory understands… things like that are going to happen and I don’t know what was said. But all I know is golf the engine of good.”

Rea’s failure to address the issue has since been criticised by many, but the US Ryder Cup chief has doubled down, taking to LinkedIn to hit back.

“Couple thoughts. This is my profile not the PGA’s,” Rea wrote. “That being said, thank you to all that have reached out to me as a friend and golf industry leader.

“I’m personally taking some criticism right now and that comes with the role and just like when I was an umpire I expect it.

“However to the students and PGA members that follow me, know this, I am not bothered. I know who I ultimately serve.

“When I wrote this sermon 3 years ago I meant it and today I am living it. The truth is still the truth. New level. New devil.”

One man who was on the receiving end of the crowd heckling was Matt Fitzpatrick, who played his part in Europe’s victory on Sunday.

Fitzpatrick was asked about Rea’s comments during his press conference at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Wednesday, and took issue with the PGA chief’s comments, specifically comparing the New York crowd to the European one in Rome two years ago.

“I saw the interview with the PGA guy discussing about it was the same in Rome,” he told reporters. “It’s pretty offensive to European fans the fact that he said that, really.

“You know, I don’t want to speak on behalf of everyone but we did feel there was a little bit of bitterness when we got to the — when they presented the trophy there and shook their happened. I think it was — they can’t control what comes out of everyone’s mouth, there’s no doubt about it.

“I wouldn’t say we were looking for an apology but I would say it’s understandable that they would apologise. I’ve had a number of friends who are American send messages, texts, all sorts, apologizing for the fans and saying really sorry that you had to deal with that stuff.”

