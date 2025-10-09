Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Footage from last month’s Ryder Cup showed PGA of America Don Rea wrapping Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ the night before Team USA’s defeat to the Europeans.

In the aftermath of the American’s defeat on home soil, Rea has come under fire for refusing to condemn the abuse directed at Team Europe and more specifically Rory McIlroy at Bethpage Black.

“Well, you’ve 50,000 people here that are really excited and, heck, you could go to a youth soccer game and get some people who say the wrong things,” he told the BBC.

Quizzed about the specific abuse aimed towards McIlroy, he added: “I haven’t heard some of that – I’m sure it’s happened.

“It happened when we were in Rome on the other side. Things like that are going to happen and I don’t know what was said. But all I know is golf the engine of good.”

• Collin Morikawa: ‘I’m not to blame for rude Ryder Cup fans’

• Jon Rahm reveals true extent of ‘out of control’ Ryder Cup crowd

Having doubled down, Rea eventually issued an apology in a letter sent to PGA of America members, first obtained by bunkered.co.uk.

A report from The Times then revealed that the president had taken to karaoke in the hotel used by the players’ families and friends, just hours after the away team had been subject to abuse.

Footage of this has since emerged on social media, with Rea seen rapping the hit Eminem song in front of a number of guests in the family hotel.

We have obtained video of PGA President Don Rea singing Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” on Saturday night of the Ryder Cup as the USA trailed 11.5-4.5, as first reported by @trlkershaw. pic.twitter.com/3AWhhQARuJ — The Shotgun Start (@TheShotgunStart) October 9, 2025

The president’s performance came while Team USA found themselves 11.5-4.5 down to their European rivals, after a dismal opening two days for the home side.

They rallied back a day later in the Sunday singles, before Team Europe eventually thwarted the attack, going on to defend their Ryder Cup crown with a 15-13 win.

The away team’s historic victory was somewhat marred by the treatment they received from certain members of the home crowd.

McIlroy faced the majority of the onslaught during Saturday’s play, with abuse that included taunts surrounding his family, as well as a homophobic slur.

• Tommy Fleetwood reaches career-high in world rankings

• 6 things the PGA of America needs to fix to avoid a repeat of Bethpage

The Northern Irishman’s wife Erica Stoll was also hit by a drink tossed from the crowd late on day two. McIlroy went on to condemn the behaviour in the aftermath of his victory.

“I don’t think we should ever accept that in golf” McIlroy said. “I think golf should be held to a higher standard than what was seen out there this week.

“Golf has the ability to you unite people. Golf teaches you very good life lessons. It teaches you etiquette. It teaches you how to play by the rules. It teaches you how to respect people.”