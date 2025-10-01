Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

PGA of America president Don Rea has faced criticism after failing to address the abuse hurled at Rory McIlroy and Team Europe at last week’s Ryder Cup.

The Europeans felt the brunt of the New York crowd at Bethpage Black, most notably McIlroy, who was the victim of personal taunts by those behind the ropes.

On more than one occasion the five-time major winner was forced to step back from his ball, and snapped back at members of the home support.

McIlroy and his teammates were able to put the crowd treatment aside for the most part, going on to defend their Ryder Cup crown with a 15-13 win over Team USA on Sunday.

In the aftermath PGA chief Rea was quizzed on the treatment of McIlroy, to which he told the BBC: “I haven’t heard some of that – I’m sure it’s happened.

“It happened when we were in Rome on the other side and Rory understands… things like that are going to happen and I don’t know what was said. But all I know is golf the engine of good.”

His failure to condemn the abuse directed at the world No. 2 saw him come under fire by man golf fans online.

The worst of the abuse put the way of McIlroy included taunts towards his family, with his wife Erica Stoll also hit by a beer following the end of play on Saturday.

McIlroy called out the behaviour following victory, telling reporters: “I don’t think we should ever accept that in golf,” he said of the abuse.

“I think golf should be held to a higher standard than what was seen out there this week. Golf has the ability to you unite people. Golf teaches you very good life lessons.

“It teaches you etiquette. It teaches you how to play by the rules. It teaches you how to respect people. Sometimes this week we didn’t see that.”

McIlroy and his wife Erica earned the support of his teammate Shane Lowry, who added: “I was out there for two days with Erica McIlroy.

“The amount of abuse that she received was astonishing and the way she was out there supporting her husband and supporting her team was unbelievable, and kudos to her for that.”

