US Ryder Cup skipper Steve Stricker names two more vice-captains

US Ryder Cup skipper Steve Stricker names two more vice-captains

By bunkered.co.uk11 May, 2020
Ryder Cup 2020 Ryder Cup Team USA Steve Stricker Jim Furyk Zach Johnson Davis Love III Whistling Straits
The US Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker has named Zach Johnson and Davis Love III as vice-captains for the 2020 Ryder Cup, scheduled to take place from September 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

They join former American skipper Jim Furyk in Stricker's backroom team, with additional vice-captains to be announced "at a later date".   

“With the Ryder Cup it's important to surround yourself with quality individuals who you can lean on and who have the best interests of the team in mind,” said Stricker. 

“Jim and I have talked about this a lot in the last year and now we are happy to add two Ryder Cup veterans in Zach and Davis to the conversation with the goal of putting this team in a prime position to win. 

"Both Zach and Davis share a passion to compete at the highest level and are strong communicators, which is important, especially when we’re in the heat of competition.”

This will be two-time major champion Johnson’s second stint as a Ryder Cup vice-captain, having served under Furyk at Le Golf National in 2018.

“It’s always an honour to be part of the US Ryder Cup team,” said Johnson. “In a domestic Ryder Cup, it’s important to defend ‘our turf,’ and to do so on behalf of Steve - in his home state at Whistling Straits - is a great opportunity for our team to make a statement.”

Two-time captain Love led the US to a 17-11 victory at Hazeltine National Golf Club in the most recent Ryder Cup on American soil in 2016.
 
“Steve has been such a consistent presence on this team, both as a player and as a Vice Captain, and now it’s his time to lead.” Love said. “He has a terrific vision for what he wants our US team to not only accomplish, but represent, all year long. I’m confident in the program he has in place and am anxious to get to work.”

