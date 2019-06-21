US star commits to Scottish Open

Rickie Fowler will tee it up at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club this summer.

Fowler is the latest American star to confirm his attendance at the third Rolex Series event on the 2019 Race to Dubai, with Justin Thomas and Matt Kuchar joining European major winners Rory McIlroy and Henrik Stenson in the field.

Fowler will be looking to reproduce the stellar form which saw him claim the title just a few miles down the East Lothian coastline at Gullane in 2015, where he memorably birdied three of the final four holes on Sunday to see off Kuchar by a shot.

Since his debut in 2014, Fowler has secured top tens in all four appearances in Scotland.

The 30-year-old has already tasted victory on the PGA Tour this year, capturing his ninth career win at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in March.

“I’m looking forward to returning to Scotland for the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open,” said Fowler. “I have great memories from this tournament, particularly of my win at Gullane in 2015, and with fantastic courses and knowledgeable fans, I’m always excited to play.

“It’s a fun week but it gives the tournament extra edge to have The Open the following week. I know that a lot of players have won The Open after playing in Scotland so it’s good preparation as well as being a great week of competition in itself.” This year’s event will be played at the Renaissance Club for the first time and is the third even on the Rolex Series, with a prize fund of $7million. And, once again, it will have one of the strongest fields on the European Tour.

