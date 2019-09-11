search
Golf News

US star wants to make Solheim opponents cry

By Michael McEwan11 September, 2019
Danielle Kang is taking no prisoners in this week's Solheim Cup at Gleneagles.

On the contrary, she's out to, in her words, "crush" Catriona Matthew's European team and make it three wins in a row for Juli Inkster's US side.

Kang, 26, made an impressive debut in the match two years ago in Iowa and, as one of only six Americans with previous experience of the match this time around, will be expected to take a lead role this week.

The objective, she says, is very simple.

• Nicklaus pays emotional tribute to Barnes

• US star WDs from Solheim Cup with injury

On a golf.com podcast released yesterday, the world No.17 said: "You're trying to take souls. You're going there to make people cry at this point, just crush the other team. That's the fun of it."

In her pre-match press conference at Gleneagles this afternoon, Kang added that she expects to be booed by the home crowd.

Reflecting on her debut in 2017, she said: "The crowds were incredible. The fact we were on US soil obviously made it better and I heard all the "U-S-A" chants.

WATCH - MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME

"However, since we're in Scotland, I don't know what I'm going to hear. I hear that I'm going to be booed at one point. So bring it on. I'd rather hear loud booing at that point. So I'll still have them cheer as loud as they can, whoever they want to cheer for but I still want to hear them."

• Matthew: Solheim win would be best achievement

• Where and when to watch the Solheim on TV

Pressed to elaborate, Kang said that her caddie had warned her to expect to be booed. She then tried to brush it off as a joke.

"Scottishmen are very respectful and honorable," she said. "And this is where the home of golf is, it's where golf started, so I'm excited to see what the fans are going to be like, and I know I'm going to hear that "Olé" song as well.

"It's definitely going to be a different vibe from Des Moines. I do know that. There will be more Europe chants than USA chants. I can already see it."

