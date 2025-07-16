Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The US hopefuls at this week’s Open Championship have been told to expect a ‘wake-up call’ at Royal Portrush.

Scottie Scheffler and co. are set to tee it up on the Dunluce Links this week for the final men’s major of the year – but they’ve been warned it won’t be easy.

In fact, far from it.

Speaking to Talksport, former DP World Tour winner Andrew Johnston – who finished eighth in the 2016 Open – said the Americans could be caught out.

The weather forecast is curently predicting a wet and windy weekend in Northern Ireland, which could wreak havoc in the chase for the Claret Jug.

“Oh, especially the weather,” Johnston said when asked of the potential banana skins. “You can come over here and think it’s summertime, but it could be like ten degrees, rain coming in sideways.

“It gets cold and maybe they haven’t had that kind of weather. It’s so different. They feel the cold.

“It can definitely sort of give you a wake-up call, that’s for sure.”

The Englishman is no stranger to playing on both sides of the Atlantic and knows a thing or two about the key differences.

He said such changes will test the very best players in the world, including defending champion Xander Schauffele.

“It’s the change in how far the ball goes as well if it’s cold and it’s windy,” ‘Beef’ said.

“They could be playing in America, and it could be 30 odd degrees and they’re hitting a nine iron 160 yards. And, all of a sudden, they’re going to be hitting it 140 with a bit of wind. It’s such a big change.

“You have to grasp that really quickly if you haven’t come over and played a few links courses.”

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old highlighted the devilish pot bunkers on the iconic links as a potentially title wrecking danger.

“The first step is to miss all the bunkers.

“You know on a parkland course you might hit it in a trap, you can still hit it to the green. Links golf has these pop bunkers and you’re just coming out sideways. You’re losing a shot straight away.

“I think it’s a real ploy to get around these golf courses and go ‘do you know what, I’m going to hit a four iron off this tee and take all the bunkers out of play’.

“If you avoid a lot of them, that’s a good start.”