The Ryder Cup is rapidly approaching, with under 40 days until the biennial clash at Bethpage Black.

US captain Keegan Bradley will name his six captain’s picks on Wednesday before European captain Luke Donald names his six captain’s picks next Monday.

But we all knew that. There was one decision, however, that we were still waiting on: the format.

Now, the United States has confirmed that the competition will begin with morning foursomes followed by four-ball in the afternoon of Friday, September 26.

The same schedule will be played on Saturday, September 27, before the Ryder Cup concludes with 12 singles matches on Sunday, September 28.

It will be the third consecutive Ryder Cup to feature foursomes followed by four-ball on the opening two days, and the 13th time since 1981 the format has been used.

This year’s hosts, the United States, has implemented this structure eight times, while Europe has selected it on five occasions.

So, how has it favoured the two sides, you ask?

Well, the home team has taken advantage of the format each of the last two Ryder Cups. At Marco Simone in 2023, Europe went 7-1 in foursomes matches over the first days, while the United States went 6-2 in foursomes matches at Whistling Straits in 2021.

And if history is to repeat itself, then Donald and his dozen visiting players might not have it as easy as they did in Rome two years ago.

When this setup is in play – and foursomes have led off play on both Friday and Saturday – the US has a 9-3-1 record in Ryder Cups.

Of course, we already know who will make up half of each team competing in New York next month.

Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau secured automatic qualification for Team USA.

Meanwhile, Rasmus Hojgaard sealed the last automatic spot on Team Europe at the British Masters last week. The Dane will join Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton and Justin Rose.

