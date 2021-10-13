search
HomeGolf NewsUS teen cards 57 in high school golf championship

Golf News

US teen cards 57 in high school golf championship

By Michael McEwan13 October, 2021
macy Pate
Macy Pate Reagan High School

Macy Pate – remember the name.

The American teenager carded a stunning 14-UNDER 57 to win a major high school competition in North Carolina yesterday.

Pate, the top ranked junior girl golfer in the state, birdied 14 of 18 holes at Bermuda West Run to claim the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference Championship at a canter, setting a slew of new records in the process.

• Tributes paid to iconic broadcaster Laidlaw

• Mickelson fumes over new club length rule

She clipped four shots off the previous North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s previous 18-hole record, whilst her 57 is also the lowest round for girls and boys in NCHSAA history.

Starting her round on the seventh, Pate birdied three of the first four holes. A short birdie putt on her 16th hole of the day left her knowing that a par-par finish would see her home in 59. Instead, she birdied her final two holes for a truly incredible round.

"I just kept hitting my wedge shots really close, and my putter was hot, so it was a great combination,” she told the Winston-Salem Journal.

"My dad was texting Brad [Leubchow, her swing coach] with my scores and how low I was going and he was like, ‘If this is an April’s Fool joke then it’s not funny at all.

• McGinley warns against Ryder Cup "overreaction"

• PGA Tour creates yet ANOTHER incentive scheme

“It’s really hard to describe what was going on. I just sort of hit the shots and tried to make the putts when I had chances.”

Pate finished seven shots ahead of her high school teammate Morgan Ketchum, with another Reagan High golfer, Anna Howerton, a further five shots adrift.

