US Women’s Open 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

It’s time for the US Women’s Open, the second major of the year on the women’s golf calendar.

Pine Needles in North Carolina is the venue for the 77th edition of one of the most prestigious tournaments in the game.

Earlier this year the USGA announced a huge investment in the event, almost doubling the prize fund to $10 million.

A stellar field is already assembling, including some of the biggest names in the game.

Will defending champion Yuka Saso fend off the challengers for her crown? Or will a surprise victor emerge?

By the end of this week, we will know the answer.

Here’s all the information you’ll need ahead of this week’s battle...

US Women’s Open details

Course: Pine Needles, North Carolina

Course stats: Par 71, 6,638 yards

Defending champion: Yuka Saso

Purse: $10,000,000

Winner’s share: $1,800,000



US Women’s Open betting tips

Here’s how they stack up at the moment...

Jin Young Ko 15/2

Lydia Ko 12/1

Minjee Lee 12/1

Lexi Thompson 14/1

Nelly Korda 18/1

Hannah Green 22/1

Nasa Hataoka 22/1

Hye Jin Choi 28/1

Celine Boutier 30/1

Atthaya Thitikul 30/1

Odds available in the week of the tournament and are correct at the time of publication.



The bunkered Bet

Jessica Korda (35/1): Her preparation may have been overshadowed by her sister Nelly’s return to action, but Jessica Korda is quietly looking an excellent bet. She finished second at the Chevron Championship, and this could finally be her moment to break her major duck.

The champ has returned the hardware 👀@SasoYuka_315 is going to need a new home security system after she dropped off the #USWomensOpen trophy 😂 pic.twitter.com/TfAM3qr20v — U.S. Women's Open (USGA) (@uswomensopen) May 29, 2022

US Women’s Open: How to watch

Sky Sports will show the event in the UK across its Main Event and Golf channels. Coverage begins at 6pm on Thursday, Friday and Sunday, and at 5pm on Saturday.

