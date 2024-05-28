Sign up for our daily newsletter

Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.

The US Women’s Open returns to Lancaster Country Club this week for the first time since 2015.

It slots in as the second major championship of the women’s professional season and boasts the largest prize purse on the LPGA Tour.

And the record total has increased again for the 2024 edition of the US Women’s Open, with a whopping $12 million on the line in Pennsylvania.

That is up by $1 million from the tournament at Pebble Beach 12 months ago, when Alisen Corpuz lifted her maiden major title.

Meanwhile, it’s more than double the $5.5 million prize fund that shared amongst the field just three years ago.

Nelly Korda is the heavy favourite to make it seven wins from her last eight starts as she establishes herself as a dominant force in the women’s game.

So, here’s the full prize money breakdown for the 2024 US Women’s Open…

• RBC Canadian Open 2024: Prize money payout

• Slow play penalty ruins golfer’s shot at NCAA title

US Women’s Open prize money payout

Total prize purse: $12 million

2023 winner’s prize: $2 million

A full breakdown of the US Women’s Open prize money payout will be posted here soon.

topics

US Women's Open

ALL ABOUT THE US OPEN

9 big names not in the US Open

Sergio Garcia’s US Open streak ends in heartbreak

Nine players seal US Open spots at Walton Heath

US Open chief hints at future exemptions for LIV Golf stars

Major champion splits with legendary caddie after 25 years

Tiger Woods granted special US Open exemption

More Reads

US Women's Open

Image Turnberry green

The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland

Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.

Find Courses