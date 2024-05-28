Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The US Women’s Open returns to Lancaster Country Club this week for the first time since 2015.

It slots in as the second major championship of the women’s professional season and boasts the largest prize purse on the LPGA Tour.

And the record total has increased again for the 2024 edition of the US Women’s Open, with a whopping $12 million on the line in Pennsylvania.

That is up by $1 million from the tournament at Pebble Beach 12 months ago, when Alisen Corpuz lifted her maiden major title.

Meanwhile, it’s more than double the $5.5 million prize fund that shared amongst the field just three years ago.

Nelly Korda is the heavy favourite to make it seven wins from her last eight starts as she establishes herself as a dominant force in the women’s game.

So, here’s the full prize money breakdown for the 2024 US Women’s Open…

US Women’s Open prize money payout

Total prize purse: $12 million

2023 winner’s prize: $2 million

A full breakdown of the US Women’s Open prize money payout will be posted here soon.