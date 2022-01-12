US Women's Open gets MASSIVE purse increase

Mark it in your diary.

January 7, 2022, will go down in history as a momentous day for women’s professional golf.

The United States Golf Association (USGA) has today announced that it is almost doubling the prize fund for this year’s US Women’s Open.

A whopping $10million will be up for grabs in 2022 – up from $5.5million last year.

This makes it the highest purse in women’s golf and among the leaders in all of women’s sport.

But that’s not all.

The USGA has also announced a commitment to raise the prize fund to $11m and then $12 million over the next five years.

The increases have been made possible in part due to a new relationship between the USGA and ProMedica, a mission-based, not-for-profit integrated health and well-being organisation.

“The USGA prides itself on conducting championships that not only provide an incredible stage for the athletes, but also give younger players something to dream about,” said Mike Whan, the chief executive of the USGA.

“For more than 75 years, the US Women’s Open has been the one that every little girl, in every country around the world, has dreamed of winning.

“This partnership with ProMedica allows us to substantially grow the championship in every way, from its purpose, to its purse, to the places that host the event.”



He added: “While I’m incredibly proud of what we are announcing today, I know this is just the beginning, as together with ProMedica, we’ll push to change the game and what it means to young women worldwide in order to reach new heights every year.”

The USGA today also named five additional US Women’s Open host sites: The Riviera Country Club in California (2026); Inverness Club in Ohio (2027); Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in Village of North Carolina (2029); Interlachen Country Club in Minnesota (2030); and Oakland Hills Country Club in Michigan (2031 and 2042).

The 2021 championship was won by Yuka Saso of the Philippines. She defeated Japan's Nasa Hataoka on the third hole of a sudden-death playoff