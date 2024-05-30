Sign up for our daily newsletter
The richest women’s golf tournament in the world now has an even bigger first prize.
Its US Women’s Open week – one of the biggest on the sport’s calendar – and the elite stars are at Lancaster Country Club for the second major of the season in Pennsylvania.
Nelly Korda is the overwhelming favourite for the showpiece and no wonder. With six wins in eight starts this season, the world No.1 has established herself as the dominant force, whilst also raking in $2,943,708 in prize money alone.
Tantalisingly though, Korda could almost double that figure on the biggest stage of all this week as she aims to win back-to-back majors.
It has already been announced that the US Women’s Open’s overall prize money would jump from $11million to $12million with backing from the new presenting sponsor, Ally.
Allisen Corpuz won $2million at Pebble Beach in 2023, but the USGA has now restructured the way it hands out its prize money, meaning the winner now gets a 20% rather than an 18% share.
A winner’s cheque of $2.4million is therefore up for grabs this week.
“We saw that in some elevated events on the PGA Tour and kind of looked at that ourselves from a standpoint of how that looked, and we liked it,” USGA chief Mike Whan said, explaining the move on the eve of the tournament.
“When you start talking about the kind of money we’re talking about in $12 million and more, it has very little effect kind of all the way down the line, but even makes the win even more significant. So, yeah, you’ll see the same as we talk about other championships.”
The USGA will release the full prize money payout from the 2024 US Women’s Open when the 36-hole cut falls this weekend.
US OPEN
