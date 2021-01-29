search
HomeGolf NewsUSA names new Presidents Cup captain

Golf News

USA names new Presidents Cup captain

By Michael McEwan26 January, 2021
Presidents Cup Team USA PGA Tour Tour News Davis Love III Tiger Woods Quail Hollow Trevor Immelman
Presidents Cup

Davis Love III has been appointed captain of the US side for next year’s Presidents Cup.

The two-time Ryder Cup skipper will lead the American side into battle at Quail Hollow Golf Club in his home city of Charlotte, North Carolina. They’ll be going up against an International side captained by former Masters champion Trevor Immelman.

Love takes over from 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, who led the Americans to victory at Royal Melbourne in December 2019.

• Brooks Koepka announces shock split

• PGA Tour winner could be forced to leave the game

This marks the third time that Love has captained an American team. He was the Ryder Cup captain when Europe staged the ‘Miracle at Medinah’ in 2012 but led the United States to victory at Hazeltine four years later.

Listen!

JAMIE MURRAY ON ANDY'S SHANKS, RAFA'S SWING AND THE BEST GOLFERS ON THE ATP TOUR

“It’s a tremendous honour to be named captain of the US Team for the 2022 Presidents Cup,” said 56-year-old Love, six times a player in the event six times an assistant captain in 2013, 2015 and 2017.

• Senior Tour pro bemoans cancelled season

• New coach but no gear deal for former world No.1

“My history with this event dating back to 1994 conjures up indelible memories of competition, camaraderie and sportsmanship, and I’m thrilled to be leading the top American players into Quail Hollow Club next September.”

Since the Presidents Cup was established in 1994, the USA has won 11 of the 13 matches, including each of the last eight. The International team has won one, with one match, in 2003, finishing in a tie.

