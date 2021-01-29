USA names new Presidents Cup captain

Davis Love III has been appointed captain of the US side for next year’s Presidents Cup.



The two-time Ryder Cup skipper will lead the American side into battle at Quail Hollow Golf Club in his home city of Charlotte, North Carolina. They’ll be going up against an International side captained by former Masters champion Trevor Immelman.

Love takes over from 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, who led the Americans to victory at Royal Melbourne in December 2019.

This marks the third time that Love has captained an American team. He was the Ryder Cup captain when Europe staged the ‘Miracle at Medinah’ in 2012 but led the United States to victory at Hazeltine four years later.

“It’s a tremendous honour to be named captain of the US Team for the 2022 Presidents Cup,” said 56-year-old Love, six times a player in the event six times an assistant captain in 2013, 2015 and 2017.

“My history with this event dating back to 1994 conjures up indelible memories of competition, camaraderie and sportsmanship, and I’m thrilled to be leading the top American players into Quail Hollow Club next September.”

Since the Presidents Cup was established in 1994, the USA has won 11 of the 13 matches, including each of the last eight. The International team has won one, with one match, in 2003, finishing in a tie.