USGA in embarrassing climb down over Justin Thomas tweet

Golf News

USGA in embarrassing climb down over Justin Thomas tweet

By Michael McEwan06 March, 2019
Thomas Usga Spat

It’s a competitive division but no golf organisation does self-inflicted black eyes quite like the USGA.

The architects of numerous entirely-avoidable US Open catastrophes in recent years were at it again last night when they walked back a tweet posted on their PR account on Sunday, in which they spectacularly called out Justin Thomas.

• Newspaper under fire over 'derogatory' Keith Mitchell headline

Responding to a series of tweets from the former world No.1 in which he criticised some of the new rules implemented this year by the USGA and R&A, the organisation claimed that Thomas had cancelled scheduled meetings with them multiple times.

After finishing up at the Honda Classic on Sunday night, Thomas hit back.

• Injury forces Tiger to WD from Arnold Palmer Invitational

“It really hurt me,” said the 25-year-old. “It was upsetting to me because the information they put out there was inaccurate in terms of me cancelling meetings, and that doesn't make me look good, and that's just when I got a little upset.”

• WATCH - Man headbutted through window in extraordinary golf club scrap

Last night, the USGA tweeted again… to say that they’d got it wrong.

Conspicuous by its absence, of course, is the word ‘sorry’.

Thomas, meanwhile, has not commented on the latest piece of correspondence, choosing to simply retweet it.

• Fears raised over future of Aberdeen's public courses

As you might expect, the ‘non-apology’ hasn’t gone down very well with social media users, including Thomas’ fellow former world No.1 Lee Westwood.

The lesson here? Think before you tweet.

