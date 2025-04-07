Sign up for our daily newsletter
Brian Harman is a winner on the PGA Tour again.
The former Open champion was without a title in two years, since he stormed to victory at Hoylake for the Claret Jug.
And it was 2017 when Harman last lifted a regular tour title at the Wells Fargo Championship.
While winning the Valero Texas Open didn’t come with the same prize payout as The Open, he left TPC San Antonio a cool $1.71 million richer.
It was a comfortable triumph in the end for Harman, who beat Ryan Gerard by three strokes, but the final round certainly wasn’t his finest hour.
Harman carded a three-over-par 75 in windy conditions, the highest finish by a winner on the PGA Tour since 2020.
Gerard, meanwhile, banked just over $1 million, although his late push for the final Masters spot came up short.
Here’s exactly how much prize money each player earned at the Valero Texas Open…
Valero Texas Open 2025: Prize money payout in full
WINNER: Brian Harman, $1,710,000
2: Ryan Gerard, $1,035,000
T3: Maverick McNealy, $560,500
T3: Andrew Novak, $560,500
T5: Bud Cauley, $304,000
T5: Chan Kim, $304,000
T5: Patrick Fishburn, $304,000
T5: Thorbjorn Olesen, $304,000
T5: Ryo Hisatsune, $304,000
T5: Chad Ramey, $304,000
T5: Tom Hoge, $304,000
T12: Nate Lashley, $182,875
T12: Jordan Spieth, $182,875
T12: Henrik Norlander, $182,875
T12: Alejandro Tosti, $182,875
T12: Keith Mitchell, $182,875
T12: Sami Valimaki, $182,875
T18: Doug Ghim, $113,050
T18: Chandler Phillips, $113,050
T18: Cameron Young, $113,050
T18: Matt Kuchar, $113,050
T18: Emiliano Grillo, $113,050
T18: Corey Conners, $113,050
T18: Zach Johnson, $113,050
T18: Denny McCarthy, $113,050
T26: Matt Wallace, $72,200
T26: Harry Hall, $72,200
T26: J.T. Poston, $72,200
T26: Eric Cole, $72,200
T30: Harry Higgs, $62,225
T30: Daniel Berger, $62,225
T30: Rickie Fowler, $62,225
T33: Steven Fisk, $50,666.67
T33: Ben James, $0 (a)
T33: Antoine Rozner, $50,666.67
T33: Quade Cummins, $50,666.67
T33: William Mouw, $50,666.67
T33: Jesper Svensson, $50,666.67
T33: Patrick Cantlay, $50,666.67
T40: Carson Young, $37,525
T40: Sam Ryder, $37,525
T40: Kevin Roy, $37,525
T40: Ben Griffin, $37,525
T40: Francesco Molinari, $37,525
T40: Lanto Griffin, $37,525
T40: Gary Woodland, $37,525
T47: Keegan Bradley, $26,809
T47: Justin Rose, $26,809
T47: Adam Svensson, $26,809
T47: Aldrich Potgieter, $26,809
T47: Rafael Campos, $26,809
T52: Mac Meissner, $23,132.50
T52: John Pak, $23,132.50
T52: Ben Martin, $23,132.50
T52: Matthew Riedel, $23,132.50
T56: Noah Goodwin, $22,040
T56: Camilo Villegas, $22,040
T56: Tony Finau, $22,040
T56: Patrick Rodgers, $22,040
T60: Beau Hossler, $21,470
T60: Brice Garnett, $21,470
T62: Tommy Fleetwood, $21,090
T62: Erik van Rooyen, $21,090
64: Peter Malnati, $20,805
T65: Patton Kizzire, $20,520
T65: Taylor Dickson, $20,520
