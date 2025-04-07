Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Brian Harman is a winner on the PGA Tour again.

The former Open champion was without a title in two years, since he stormed to victory at Hoylake for the Claret Jug.

And it was 2017 when Harman last lifted a regular tour title at the Wells Fargo Championship.

While winning the Valero Texas Open didn’t come with the same prize payout as The Open, he left TPC San Antonio a cool $1.71 million richer.

It was a comfortable triumph in the end for Harman, who beat Ryan Gerard by three strokes, but the final round certainly wasn’t his finest hour.

Harman carded a three-over-par 75 in windy conditions, the highest finish by a winner on the PGA Tour since 2020.

Gerard, meanwhile, banked just over $1 million, although his late push for the final Masters spot came up short.

Here’s exactly how much prize money each player earned at the Valero Texas Open…

• Augusta thunderstorms delay Masters start

• Butch Harmon backs Brit to land the Masters

Valero Texas Open 2025: Prize money payout in full

WINNER: Brian Harman, $1,710,000

2: Ryan Gerard, $1,035,000

T3: Maverick McNealy, $560,500

T3: Andrew Novak, $560,500

T5: Bud Cauley, $304,000

T5: Chan Kim, $304,000

T5: Patrick Fishburn, $304,000

T5: Thorbjorn Olesen, $304,000

T5: Ryo Hisatsune, $304,000

T5: Chad Ramey, $304,000

T5: Tom Hoge, $304,000

T12: Nate Lashley, $182,875

T12: Jordan Spieth, $182,875

T12: Henrik Norlander, $182,875

T12: Alejandro Tosti, $182,875

T12: Keith Mitchell, $182,875

T12: Sami Valimaki, $182,875

T18: Doug Ghim, $113,050

T18: Chandler Phillips, $113,050

T18: Cameron Young, $113,050

T18: Matt Kuchar, $113,050

T18: Emiliano Grillo, $113,050

T18: Corey Conners, $113,050

T18: Zach Johnson, $113,050

T18: Denny McCarthy, $113,050

T26: Matt Wallace, $72,200

T26: Harry Hall, $72,200

T26: J.T. Poston, $72,200

T26: Eric Cole, $72,200

T30: Harry Higgs, $62,225

T30: Daniel Berger, $62,225

T30: Rickie Fowler, $62,225

T33: Steven Fisk, $50,666.67

T33: Ben James, $0 (a)

T33: Antoine Rozner, $50,666.67

T33: Quade Cummins, $50,666.67

T33: William Mouw, $50,666.67

T33: Jesper Svensson, $50,666.67

T33: Patrick Cantlay, $50,666.67

• LIV Golf Miami 2025: Prize money payout in full

• PGA Tour winner splits with caddie week before Masters

T40: Carson Young, $37,525

T40: Sam Ryder, $37,525

T40: Kevin Roy, $37,525

T40: Ben Griffin, $37,525

T40: Francesco Molinari, $37,525

T40: Lanto Griffin, $37,525

T40: Gary Woodland, $37,525

T47: Keegan Bradley, $26,809

T47: Justin Rose, $26,809

T47: Adam Svensson, $26,809

T47: Aldrich Potgieter, $26,809

T47: Rafael Campos, $26,809

T52: Mac Meissner, $23,132.50

T52: John Pak, $23,132.50

T52: Ben Martin, $23,132.50

T52: Matthew Riedel, $23,132.50

T56: Noah Goodwin, $22,040

T56: Camilo Villegas, $22,040

T56: Tony Finau, $22,040

T56: Patrick Rodgers, $22,040

T60: Beau Hossler, $21,470

T60: Brice Garnett, $21,470

T62: Tommy Fleetwood, $21,090

T62: Erik van Rooyen, $21,090

64: Peter Malnati, $20,805

T65: Patton Kizzire, $20,520

T65: Taylor Dickson, $20,520