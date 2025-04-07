Sign up for our daily newsletter

Brian Harman is a winner on the PGA Tour again. 

The former Open champion was without a title in two years, since he stormed to victory at Hoylake for the Claret Jug. 

And it was 2017 when Harman last lifted a regular tour title at the Wells Fargo Championship. 

While winning the Valero Texas Open didn’t come with the same prize payout as The Open, he left TPC San Antonio a cool $1.71 million richer. 

It was a comfortable triumph in the end for Harman, who beat Ryan Gerard by three strokes, but the final round certainly wasn’t his finest hour. 

Harman carded a three-over-par 75 in windy conditions, the highest finish by a winner on the PGA Tour since 2020. 

Gerard, meanwhile, banked just over $1 million, although his late push for the final Masters spot came up short. 

Here’s exactly how much prize money each player earned at the Valero Texas Open… 

Valero Texas Open 2025: Prize money payout in full 

WINNER: Brian Harman, $1,710,000  

2: Ryan Gerard, $1,035,000 

T3: Maverick McNealy, $560,500 

T3: Andrew Novak, $560,500 

T5: Bud Cauley, $304,000 

T5: Chan Kim, $304,000 

T5: Patrick Fishburn, $304,000 

T5: Thorbjorn Olesen, $304,000 

T5: Ryo Hisatsune, $304,000 

T5: Chad Ramey, $304,000 

T5: Tom Hoge, $304,000 

T12: Nate Lashley, $182,875 

T12: Jordan Spieth, $182,875 

T12: Henrik Norlander, $182,875 

T12: Alejandro Tosti, $182,875 

T12: Keith Mitchell, $182,875 

T12: Sami Valimaki, $182,875 

T18: Doug Ghim, $113,050 

T18: Chandler Phillips, $113,050 

T18: Cameron Young, $113,050 

T18: Matt Kuchar, $113,050 

T18: Emiliano Grillo, $113,050 

T18: Corey Conners, $113,050 

T18: Zach Johnson, $113,050 

T18: Denny McCarthy, $113,050 

T26: Matt Wallace, $72,200 

T26: Harry Hall, $72,200 

T26: J.T. Poston, $72,200 

T26: Eric Cole, $72,200 

T30: Harry Higgs, $62,225 

T30: Daniel Berger, $62,225 

T30: Rickie Fowler, $62,225 

T33: Steven Fisk, $50,666.67 

T33: Ben James, $0 (a) 

T33: Antoine Rozner, $50,666.67 

T33: Quade Cummins, $50,666.67 

T33: William Mouw, $50,666.67 

T33: Jesper Svensson, $50,666.67 

T33: Patrick Cantlay, $50,666.67 

T40: Carson Young, $37,525 

T40: Sam Ryder, $37,525 

T40: Kevin Roy, $37,525 

T40: Ben Griffin, $37,525 

T40: Francesco Molinari, $37,525 

T40: Lanto Griffin, $37,525 

T40: Gary Woodland, $37,525 

T47: Keegan Bradley, $26,809 

T47: Justin Rose, $26,809 

T47: Adam Svensson, $26,809 

T47: Aldrich Potgieter, $26,809 

T47: Rafael Campos, $26,809 

T52: Mac Meissner, $23,132.50 

T52: John Pak, $23,132.50 

T52: Ben Martin, $23,132.50 

T52: Matthew Riedel, $23,132.50 

T56: Noah Goodwin, $22,040 

T56: Camilo Villegas, $22,040 

T56: Tony Finau, $22,040 

T56: Patrick Rodgers, $22,040 

T60: Beau Hossler, $21,470 

T60: Brice Garnett, $21,470 

T62: Tommy Fleetwood, $21,090 

T62: Erik van Rooyen, $21,090 

64: Peter Malnati, $20,805 

T65: Patton Kizzire, $20,520 

T65: Taylor Dickson, $20,520 

