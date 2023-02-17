It might well be the toughest category to win at the annual Scottish Golf Tourism Awards.



With so many golf courses in Scotland qualifying for the '£75 & Under' category, choosing a winner is exceptionally difficult.

This year, for the first time, the awards, held at Fairmont St Andrews, were judged by a fully independent panel of judges.

Strathmore Golf Centre, a 27-hole facility near Alyth, was already delighted to be shortlisted amongst the final four – but finished the night celebrating after coming out on top.

“We are absolutely delighted to pick up this latest accolade,” said director operations David Norman.

“It once again demonstrates that we have reached a level of excellence, coupled with real value for money, in what we are offering our members and customers. It also gives us an incredible track record in these awards with four wins in six years.”

Last year, Strathmore was shortlisted for the Best Customer Service award.



Norman added that, with the cost of living crisis, golfers have become more particular about where they spend their money.

“Value for money is everything at the moment. We are proud to provide golfers with quality, affordable rounds. Under £75 a round covers the vast majority of courses in Scotland. These are the courses most accessible to ordinary golfers that keep golf alive in Scotland.

“It’s never more important than now, post Covid, that we keep the recovery going which is now, of course, also affected by the cost of living crisis. It is most regrettable that many golf clubs have had to close all over the UK due to not being financially viable anymore.



“We have a real community feeling with our restaurant bringing in many visitors. What we have created here is very special.”

Norman said attending the awards was an “investment in the business” and said the opportunity to network and meet with others in the industry was huge. "We think it’s absolutely worth it as the SGTA really puts our industry in the spotlight.”