HomeGolf News"Value for money is everything right now," says Tourism Awards winner

Golf News

"Value for money is everything right now," says Tourism Awards winner

By bunkered.co.uk10 February, 2023
Strathmore Golf Centre Scottish Golf Tourism Awards SGTW Tourism Ireland travel
Strathmorenew

It might well be the toughest category to win at the annual Scottish Golf Tourism Awards. 

With so many golf courses in Scotland qualifying for the '£75 & Under' category, choosing a winner is exceptionally difficult. 

This year, for the first time, the awards, held at Fairmont St Andrews, were judged by a fully independent panel of judges. 

Strathmore Golf Centre, a 27-hole facility near Alyth, was already delighted to be shortlisted amongst the final four – but finished the night celebrating after coming out on top. 

• Does Rory think he's the best in the world? Yes

• Tiger shares plans for 8,000 YARD course

Sgta23 565

“We are absolutely delighted to pick up this latest accolade,” said director operations David Norman.

“It once again demonstrates that we have reached a level of excellence, coupled with real value for money, in what we are offering our members and customers. It also gives us an incredible track record in these awards with four wins in six years.” 

Last year, Strathmore was shortlisted for the Best Customer Service award. 

Norman added that, with the cost of living crisis, golfers have become more particular about where they spend their money. 

“Value for money is everything at the moment. We are proud to provide golfers with quality, affordable rounds. Under £75 a round covers the vast majority of courses in Scotland. These are the courses most accessible to ordinary golfers that keep golf alive in Scotland.  

• Rose reveals why he said no to LIV Golf

• Augusta National confirms changes to 13th

“It’s never more important than now, post Covid, that we keep the recovery going which is now, of course, also affected by the cost of living crisis. It is most regrettable that many golf clubs have had to close all over the UK due to not being financially viable anymore.   

“We have a real community feeling with our restaurant bringing in many visitors. What we have created here is very special.” 

Norman said attending the awards was an “investment in the business” and said the opportunity to network and meet with others in the industry was huge. "We think it’s absolutely worth it as the SGTA really puts our industry in the spotlight.” 

Golf News

Ryder Cup hopeful Thomas Pieters joining LIV Golf
Olympic legend blasts Tiger Woods over tampon apology
Tiger Woods says sorry for tampon joke
LIV Golf dealt a blow in latest court ruling against PGA Tour
Legendary golf referee John Paramor dies aged 67

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

