search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsVandals cause ‘significant damage’ to Scottish course

Golf News

Vandals cause ‘significant damage’ to Scottish course

By bunkered.co.uk05 February, 2019
Camperdown Golf Course Dundee Scottish Golf Amateur Golf Golf Dundee Leisure & Culture Dundee Tayside Police Sandy Lyle
Camperdown

Tayside Police are appealing for information after ‘significant damage’ to a number of the greens at Camperdown Golf Course in Dundee.

The force posted four images of the damage to the course on its social media channels, saying enquiries were underway to find the offender(s).

• ON SALE NOW: Scottish Golf Show tickets for £7.95!

The size of the tyre marks would suggest that the damage to the course, which is operated by Golf Dundee – a subsidiary of Leisure & Culture Dundee – were made my some kind of motorbike or quad bike.

Police are asking anyone who may have any information that can help with their investigation to call 101 quoting 0608 of 25 Feb.

• How this Scottish club trebled its junior membership in 2019

• 29 unbelievable golf club membership deals for 2019

Established in 1959, Camperdown Golf Course is located within the leafy estate of Camperdown Country Park and was laid out with input from Walter Lyle, the then professional at Caird Park Golf Course and uncle of Sandy Lyle.

Related Articles - Scottish Golf

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - Sandy Lyle

Related Articles - Scottish News

Golf News

Phil Mickelson just achieved this feat for first time in 21 years
'Cautious optimism' for long-term future of 'Scotland's Augusta'
Golf legend calls on Sergio Garcia to take 'self-imposed break'
New state-of-the-art HQ for St Andrews Links
The R&A issues clarification of controversial caddie alignment rule

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Work on your body rotation
Watch
play button
The correct way to grip a golf club
Watch
play button
How to create more body turn
Callaway
play button
How a stronger golf grip can help you
Callaway
See all videos right arrow