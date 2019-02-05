Vandals cause ‘significant damage’ to Scottish course

Tayside Police are appealing for information after ‘significant damage’ to a number of the greens at Camperdown Golf Course in Dundee.



The force posted four images of the damage to the course on its social media channels, saying enquiries were underway to find the offender(s).



Enquiries are being carried out after significant damage was caused to Camperdown Golf Course #Dundee overnight. Do you know who is responsible? Call 101 quoting 0608 of 25 Feb pic.twitter.com/ZrkA12vAbQ — TaysidePolice (@TaysidePolice) February 5, 2019

The size of the tyre marks would suggest that the damage to the course, which is operated by Golf Dundee – a subsidiary of Leisure & Culture Dundee – were made my some kind of motorbike or quad bike.

Police are asking anyone who may have any information that can help with their investigation to call 101 quoting 0608 of 25 Feb.

Established in 1959, Camperdown Golf Course is located within the leafy estate of Camperdown Country Park and was laid out with input from Walter Lyle, the then professional at Caird Park Golf Course and uncle of Sandy Lyle.