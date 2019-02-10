Venue switch for Scottish PGA Championship

A change of venue for the Scottish PGA Championship has been announced in the unveiling of the 2019 Tartan Tour schedule.



After an unbroken run of 20 years at Gleneagles, the PGA in Scotland's flagship event is heading to Downfield on September 3-6.

It will be the second time that the tournament has been staged at the Dundee venue after Uphall's Gordon Law claimed the title there in 1997.

Shona Malcolm, The PGA’s regional manager for Scotland, said: “We’re delighted to be taking the Scottish PGA Championship back to Downfield in 2019 for the first time in 22 years.



"The course is an excellent test of golf, having hosted many top class tournaments to date. Arrangements for the championship are well advanced and the club’s members and officials have made us very welcome.

"Gleneagles has been a fantastic host venue for many years, and we’re grateful for the longstanding support and friendship we’ve received from the team there. We look forward to working with Gleneagles on other ventures in the near future.”

The event, won for the third time by Greig Hutcheon last October, will be the penultimate event in the PGA in Scotland’s Order of Merit title battle.

The first counting event for that is the Northern Open, which heads to Newmachar on June 4-6 and will see Gareth Wright defending the title.



Also counting in the Order of Merit title race again will be the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open qualifier on July 6-7 at Longniddry, where four spots will be up for grabs in the event's first visit to The Renaissance Club.

Other Order of Merit events include two long-running tournaments - the Deer Park Masters on August 6-7 and the Kerr Investments Pro-Am at Dumfries & Galloway on August 24-25.

For the full 2019 schedule, click HERE.