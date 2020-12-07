search
HomeGolf NewsVenues announced for 2023 and 2024 editions of the Open

Golf News

Venues announced for 2023 and 2024 editions of the Open

By Michael McEwan07 December, 2020
The Open The R&A Major Championships royal liverpool Royal Troon Martin Slumbers Desmond Bancewicz ​Michael Johnson
Royal Troon

The R&A has today confirmed that the 2023 and 2024 editions of the Open Championship will be played at Royal Liverpool and Royal Troon respectively.

The Championships have been rescheduled following the cancellation of this year's Open at Royal St George’s this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 149th edition of the championship will be played at the famous Kent links from July 11-18, 2021, followed by the Old Course at St Andrews in 2022.

Today's news, whilst widely expected, will no doubt come as a blow to Trump Turnberry, which has not staged the Open since 2009. Officially, it remains on the Open rota but there is no date currently in the diary for it to next host the event.

"We have been working closely with Royal Liverpool and Royal Troon and the relevant local agencies to reschedule the championships," said Martin Slumbers, the chief executive of The R&A.

“We are grateful to everyone involved at the clubs and at our partner organisations for supporting our plans and showing flexibility to adapt their own schedules. We now look forward to seeing the world’s best players competing at these outstanding links courses in 2023 and 2024.”

Listen!

CRAIG CONNELLY ON CADDYING FOR CASEY, KAYMER, MONTY & CO.

Michael Johnson, captain of Royal Liverpool Golf Club, said: “Without doubt the golfing world greatly anticipates the return of the Open after the hiatus of 2020 and Royal Liverpool Golf Club is delighted to fit into the revised schedule alongside our friends at Royal Troon.

"We must thank the R&A for its continued support and look forward to welcoming competitors and spectators alike to Hoylake in 2023.”

Desmond Bancewicz, captain of Royal Troon Golf Club, added: “Following the most unusual circumstances this year, affecting all our lives, Royal Troon Golf Club looks forward with eager anticipation in hosting the Open in 2024 for a tenth time and sends their very best wishes to the R&A and Royal St George's Golf Club for 2021.”

This will be the 13th time the championship has been staged at Royal Liverpool and the first since Rory McIlroy lifted the Claret Jug there in 2014.

The Open will return to Royal Troon for the tenth time following Henrik Stenson’s memorable final round duel with Phil Mickelson before claiming victory in 2016.

