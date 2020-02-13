search
Verdict reached in Tommy Gainey prostitution case

Golf News

Verdict reached in Tommy Gainey prostitution case

By bunkered.co.uk12 February, 2020
Tommy Gainey PGA Tour Korn Ferry Tour arrested Controversy Prostitution
Tommy Gainey Mugshot

Tour pro Tmmy Gainey will NOT face jail time following his December arrest for soliciting a prostitute.

The former PGA Tour winner was one of 124 busted in an undercover sting in Polk County, Florida, dubbed “Operation Santa’s Naughty List”.

Gainey, who was reportedly on his way to Korn Ferry Qualifying School at the time of his arrest, was caught via online advertisements on December 8. He was released the following day after posting bail.

It was announced yesterday that the 44-year-old will serve 11 months probation and up to 100 hours of community service in exchange for a jail term. He will also pay fines and costs amounting to just over $6,200 and has been ordered to take a human trafficking class.

In the event that he meets the requirements of the deal in short order, Gainey could have his probation reduced.

Nicknamed ‘Two Gloves’ because of his unorthodox habit of wearing a glove on each hand when he plays, Gainey has on-course career earnings of over $5.6m from roughly 200 starts on the PGA Tour.

Last month, he won the opening event of the Korn Ferry Tour season, when he claimed The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic by four shots from John Oda and Dylan Wu.

