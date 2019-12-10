search
HomeGolf News"Very stupid" - Louis Oosthuizen weighs in on Reed controversy

Golf News

"Very stupid" - Louis Oosthuizen weighs in on Reed controversy

By Michael McEwan10 December, 2019
Patrick Reed Louis Oosthuizen Controversy Cheating Hero World Challenge Presidents Cup Royal Melbourne
Louis Oosthuizen

Louis Oosthuizen says Patrick Reed will have nobody to blame but himself if he is heckled by supporters during this week’s Presidents Cup. 

Former Open champion Oosthuizen is part of the International side that will go up against Reed and his US teammates at Royal Melbourne this week.

Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, is expected to be singled out for special treatment by the home crowd following his alleged cheating during last week’s Hero World Challenge. 

Whilst many of his fellow Americans have rallied around Reed amid the fallout from the incident, South African Oosthuizen sees it differently.





“He brought that on himself,” he said. “I think he's going to have a tough time with the media, anyway. It looked like a very stupid thing he did.

“It doesn't look great for him, I can say that. It's going to be a tough one to get rid of.”



Asked if Reed could go some way to resolving the issue by admitting that he cheated, Oosthuizen added: “That's going to be all on him what he really feels inside what he did. I mean, obviously it looks bad from the outside. It does not look great. So that's something he needs to feel inside.



“If it was someone on my team, I know a bunch of us would ask him straight the question, and then probably take it from there.”



Oosthuizen is the latest member of the International side to take issue with Reed’s behaviour following Cam Smith at the weekend. Their captain Ernie Els is happy for them to continue to speak their minds on the matter.

“I think it's only natural,” said Els. “These guys are competitors. Obviously they didn't like what they saw, and they came out and obviously you guys asked them questions about it… [but] we've got a cup to play for.”

