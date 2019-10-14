Vice Golf unveils limited edition GOLD ball

Munich-based Vice Golf has unveiled a new limited edition GOLD ball.



Strictly limited to 999 dozen, priced at $29.95 per dozen, this special edition is available exclusively at vicegolf.com and is based on the four-layer premium ball Vice PRO PLUS, which was awarded the highest prize in the prestigious Golf Digest Hot List at the beginning of the year.



Therefore, this edition is not only placed in the showcase, but also withstands the high demands of all golfers on the course.



For optimum durability of the golden colour, a clear coat of lacquer was sprayed over the golden outer layer so that the colour does not flake off on the golf course.

Despite the primary focus on performance, Vice Golf's creative creations repeatedly emphasise that golf does not have to be one-dimensional, but can be lived and experienced as a lifestyle – or "Golf 2.0", as founder Ingo Duellmann calls it.

He added: "We want to share this unique edition with our customers and say ‘thank you’ for supporting us and helping to make the brand bigger and better known.”

Click here for more information.