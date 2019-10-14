search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsVice Golf unveils limited edition GOLD ball

Gear

Vice Golf unveils limited edition GOLD ball

By bunkered.co.uk10 October, 2019
Vice Golf Vice balls Vice Pro Plus Golf balls Equipment New Gear Ingo Duellmann
Vice Pro Plus Gold 1

Munich-based Vice Golf has unveiled a new limited edition GOLD ball.

Strictly limited to 999 dozen, priced at $29.95 per dozen, this special edition is available exclusively at vicegolf.com and is based on the four-layer premium ball Vice PRO PLUS, which was awarded the highest prize in the prestigious Golf Digest Hot List at the beginning of the year.

Therefore, this edition is not only placed in the showcase, but also withstands the high demands of all golfers on the course.

• Has Bob Mac just hit the shot of the year?

• Stenson lays trusty 3-wood to rest

WATCH - A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN

For optimum durability of the golden colour, a clear coat of lacquer was sprayed over the golden outer layer so that the colour does not flake off on the golf course.

• PICS! Check out Italy's Ryder Cup course

Despite the primary focus on performance, Vice Golf's creative creations repeatedly emphasise that golf does not have to be one-dimensional, but can be lived and experienced as a lifestyle – or "Golf 2.0", as founder Ingo Duellmann calls it.

Vice Pro Plus Gold 2

He added: "We want to share this unique edition with our customers and say ‘thank you’ for supporting us and helping to make the brand bigger and better known.”

Click here for more information.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Vice Golf

Related Articles - Vice balls

Related Articles - Golf balls

Related Articles - Equipment

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
Epic Mission
play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
play button
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

PGA Tour pro handed three-month drugs ban
WATCH - Phil Mickelson agonisingly close to par-4 ace
Tiger Woods reveals “big goal” he has yet to tick off
Former Open champ splits with long-time caddie
Marcel Siem loses tour card after rules blunder

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Strengthen the clubface at impact
Callaway
play button
Tighten your dispersion
Watch
play button
Good timing is the key to good striking
Watch
play button
Rotate behind the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow