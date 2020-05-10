search
Golf News

Vijay Singh branded a "piece of trash" by fellow tour pro

By bunkered.co.uk07 May, 2020
Vijay Singh

Former world No.1 Vijay Singh has come in for heavy criticism from a fellow player after entering an upcoming Korn Ferry Tour event.

Singh, 57, is listed in the field for the inaugural Korn Ferry Challenge, scheduled to take place at TPC Sawgrass from June 8-11. 

The PGA Tour is set to return from its coronavirus-enforced hiatus the same week with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial. 

However, as he is not eligible to take part in that, and with no Champions Tour event to contest, three-time major champion Singh - the fourth highest earner in the history of the PGA Tour - has decided to take play on the Korn Ferry Tour instead.

Not everybody is impressed.

Case in point: Brady Schnell.

The 35-year-old, who has spent the majority of his career playing on the second tier circuit, took to Twitter to rip into Singh, branding him "a complete turd" for denying a younger player a potentially career-changing start.

First, he tweeted this...

Naturally, people were quick to reply - and Schnell was ready for them.

Singh has, so far, not responded. 

