Vijay Singh branded a "piece of trash" by fellow tour pro

Former world No.1 Vijay Singh has come in for heavy criticism from a fellow player after entering an upcoming Korn Ferry Tour event.

Singh, 57, is listed in the field for the inaugural Korn Ferry Challenge, scheduled to take place at TPC Sawgrass from June 8-11.

The PGA Tour is set to return from its coronavirus-enforced hiatus the same week with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial.

However, as he is not eligible to take part in that, and with no Champions Tour event to contest, three-time major champion Singh - the fourth highest earner in the history of the PGA Tour - has decided to take play on the Korn Ferry Tour instead.

Not everybody is impressed.

Case in point: Brady Schnell.

The 35-year-old, who has spent the majority of his career playing on the second tier circuit, took to Twitter to rip into Singh, branding him "a complete turd" for denying a younger player a potentially career-changing start.

First, he tweeted this...

Hey @VijaySinghGolf you are a true piece of trash if you except money playing in a Korn Ferry Tour event and I'll say it right to your face — Brady Schnell (@brady_schnell) May 7, 2020

Naturally, people were quick to reply - and Schnell was ready for them.

Its one spot?! Do you know how much those points and money could do for a young kid? He's a complete turd for playing. He's got his money and he's got his career. Just wait another month and roll with your senior friends — Brady Schnell (@brady_schnell) May 7, 2020

Yes he does but its an unwritten rule and he's potentially taking things away from these young guys getting there and myself trying to get back to tour. Its just unnecessary — Brady Schnell (@brady_schnell) May 7, 2020

He ain't getting appearance money from anyone ever but no he should not take prize money from someone trying to make a career or money list points for someone trying to move up — Brady Schnell (@brady_schnell) May 7, 2020

I think covid or no covid this would be a big deal. Its just Vijay being Vijay. Selfish — Brady Schnell (@brady_schnell) May 7, 2020

Ya its just hard when the tournament is a month away. Its not about me. Its about all the players on the tour. We can certainly beat him and we may not. It's golf who knows but the opportunity is there for him to pull away some huge useful points and money away from the tournamen — Brady Schnell (@brady_schnell) May 7, 2020

Singh has, so far, not responded.