Viktor Hovland will return to action this week for the first time since withdrawing from the Ryder Cup singles with a neck injury.

Hovland missed the final day of play at Bethpage Black last month thanks to the issue, ensuring his match with Harris English was halved due to the envelope rule.

The ruling in question sees both captains place a name in an envelope which is only opened in the event of a player from the opposing team being forced out through injury.

In the aftermath the withdrawal did cause some controversy on the American side, with Keegan Bradley left unimpressed that the point was halved.

It led to the US captain calling on the envelope rule to be scrapped. “It’s obvious to everybody in the sports world, in this room,” he said in New York. “Nothing against Viktor. But that rule needs to change by the next Ryder Cup.”

Three weeks on, Hovland has had his say on the injury issue and the drama surrounding the ruling for the first time ahead of his comeback at this week’s DP World India Championship.

“The whole situation was pretty upsetting, just the fact that I didn’t get to play, and I felt really bad for Harris, who also didn’t get to play a match, even though there was nothing wrong with him,” he told reporters.

“He just didn’t get to play, and he was upset about that, and I feel very bad for not being able to compete. It’s tough. I think we’re so used to in sports that if you can’t play because you’re hurt, obviously that should be a loss of point.

“I think in the spirit of the Ryder Cup and the spirit of the game and the history of it, knowing that this Ryder Cup is just a part of many, many Ryder Cups to come, I think it’s more of a gentlemen’s agreement that okay, you were hurt this time and maybe the next time there’s a guy on the US’s team and we’re all kind of sympathetic about the person being hurt and not being able to play.

“I think there’s kind of a mutual understanding that if we were healthy we would all go out there and play. I don’t think people are using that to really finagle the system and try and squeak by.

“Also to the other point, if you do change the rule and you give away a point, now there’s also the angle that okay, knowing that the other team is going to put out their best player most likely in the first few groups, they can just kind of put me out as a sacrificial lamb and take the L against their best player.

“So there’s other ways around it. I don’t think there’s any ideal way to do it.”

During Tuesday’s press conference, the Norwegian did provide an update on his injury status, admitting that his plan this week will be to use his driver as little as possible, both to suit the golf course and his body.

“[I] took about a week and a half off after the Ryder Cup and didn’t really touch a club, and then was kind of running out of time a little bit to make a decision if I wanted to come here or not,” Hovland explained.

“I think one of the big things, you don’t have to hit driver out here, very much at least. That definitely helps my neck because it’s definitely the driver, I think, that gives me the biggest amount of pain. Hopefully we’ll stick to the 3-iron, and the neck will be fine.”

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.