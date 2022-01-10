Viktor Hovland takes aim at airline after clubs arrive broken

Viktor Hovland has taken another swipe at Delta Airlines after his equipment woes continued.



The Norwegian took to Instagram earlier this week to reveal that his preparation for the Sentry Tournament of Champions had not gone to plan.

Although the world No.7 made it to Hawaii safe and sound last Wednesday, his clubs did not.



Urging airline Delta to “get your s--- together”, Hovland revealed on Monday that his bag was still in Seattle – a full five days after he arrived at Kapalua.

It reportedly prompted his caddie Shay Knight, who described the situation as “a bit of a crisis”, to offer up his own set to allow the 24-year-old Ryder Cup star to prepare.

Hovland’s clubs finally arrived in the Pacific late on Tuesday – but his joy was short-lived as he found his driver head had been snapped in transit.

In an update to his followers, he said: “Can’t say I’m surprised”.

It's not all bad news, though. Despite his less than ideal preparation, Hovland could climb to third in the world with a win at Kapalua.