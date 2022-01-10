search
HomeGolf NewsViktor Hovland takes aim at airline after clubs arrive broken

Golf News

Viktor Hovland takes aim at airline after clubs arrive broken

By Jamie Hall05 January, 2022
Viktor Hovland Sentry Tournament of Champions PGA Tour Tour News delta airlines Instagram
Viktor Hovland has taken another swipe at Delta Airlines after his equipment woes continued. 

The Norwegian took to Instagram earlier this week to reveal that his preparation for the Sentry Tournament of Champions had not gone to plan.

Although the world No.7 made it to Hawaii safe and sound last Wednesday, his clubs did not.

• PGA Tour winner hits out at PIP scheme

• Fleetwood explains reasons for playing Saudi

Urging airline Delta to “get your s--- together”, Hovland revealed on Monday that his bag was still in Seattle – a full five days after he arrived at Kapalua.

It reportedly prompted his caddie Shay Knight, who described the situation as “a bit of a crisis”, to offer up his own set to allow the 24-year-old Ryder Cup star to prepare.

Hovland’s clubs finally arrived in the Pacific late on Tuesday – but his joy was short-lived as he found his driver head had been snapped in transit. 

Viktor Hovland

In an update to his followers, he said: “Can’t say I’m surprised”.  

It's not all bad news, though. Despite his less than ideal preparation, Hovland could climb to third in the world with a win at Kapalua.

