search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsViktor Hovland’s statistics show one main weakness

Golf News

Viktor Hovland’s statistics show one main weakness

By Lewis Fraser04 May, 2022
Viktor Hovland Pitching Short Game Strokes Gained Analytics DP World Tour
Viktor Hovland Pitching

Viktor Hovland is one of Europe’s top young talents, but according to his Strokes-Gained stats, one key part of his game is letting him down. 

The Norwegian’s Strokes-Gained Around-the-green stats show that he is losing shots to his fellow pros around the putting surface, despite still being in the top-10 for total Strokes-Gained on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. This statistic includes Hovland's pitching, chipping and bunker play, but not his putting. 

The world No. 6 has been one of the form golfers over the last year, winning four times since the start of 2021. However, this stat might show that if the 24-year-old hopes to take his game to the next level, this is where he has the most to gain.

Hovland is ranked 355th out of the 410 players measured in the Strokes-Gained Around-the-green statistic, yet is still in the top-10 for overall Strokes-Gained. However, he makes up for that in his long game, where he ranks in the top-five in driving and approach play. 

In last year's Ryder Cup, Hovland was one of only two Europeans to play all five sessions, where he halved two matches.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Viktor Hovland

Related Articles - Pitching

Related Articles - Short Game

Related Articles - Strokes Gained Analytics

Related Articles - DP World Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

"GFY Shark" - Fellow major champ rips into Greg Norman
The story of the Southern Hills murder
Phil Mickelson OUT of US PGA title defence
PGA Championship 2022: Where and when to watch on TV
Amnesty International: Norman “wrong and seriously misguided”

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Stand closer to the ball
Watch
play button
Posture and set-up tips from Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh gives a lesson for beginners
Watch
play button
How to make a consistent backswing
Watch
See all videos right arrow