VisitScotland launches female destination focused golf campaign

Ahead of this year’s Solheim Cup at Gleneagles, VisitScotland has launched a new campaign aimed specifically at encouraging more women to travel to Scotland to play golf.



In what is a world first by a national tourism organisation, the campaign features four women who, as friends, are filmed enjoying a golf break which also involves other fun activities off the course.

The campaign will be aimed at VisitScotland’s key golf markets in the UK, Germany, North America, Scandinavia and The Netherlands.

Currently, just 12% of golf visitors to Scotland are female, which represents a huge potential for growth considering that female golf participation in some European countries in particular is in excess of 35%.

Golf tourism is already a key part of Scotland’s visitor economy, worth more than £286 million on an annual basis with a target to grow that to £325 million by 2020.

Research shows that golf tourists spend around three-and-a-half times that of a 'regular' tourist and with half of all female golfers visitors to Scotland describing themselves as either 'luxury' or 'holiday' golfers, this indicates a willingness for a high-spend and to undertake a variety of other activities during a golf trip, visiting multiple regions.

VisitScotland hope the campaign will support this growth potential by dispelling myths that golf in Scotland is male dominated and only accessible to highly skilled and competent golfers.

Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland, said: “VisitScotland is proud to be doing something that no other tourism body has done before by investing in a female focused golf destination marketing campaign.

“We pride ourselves on being a forward thinking and innovative organisation and I believe this campaign will help to put the focus on Scotland as a female friendly golf destination."