Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

Golf News

Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

By Jamie Hall06 June, 2022
Scandinavian Mixed Preview

This week it’s time for something a bit different – the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed.

The best of the DP World Tour and the top stars on the Ladies European Tour will come together in Sweden for the second edition of the mixed event, which sees the players compete for the same places and prize money but from different tees.

Jonathan Caldwell won last year in the first tournament since it was opened up to LET stars.

It promises to be a fascinating week of golf in Sweden, and we’ve got everything you need to know...

Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed details

Course: Halmstad Golf Club

Course stats: Par 72, 6,909 yards

Defending champion: Jonathan Caldwell

Purse: $2 million

Winner’s share: $350,000

Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed betting tips

Here’s how the bookies see it...

Alex Noren 10/1

Edoardo Molinari 20/1

Maja Stark 20/1

Linn Grant 22/1

Alexander Bjork 22/1

Romain Langasque 25/1

Ingrid Lindblad 30/1

Sebastian Soderberg 33/1

Jazz Janewattananond 35/1

John Catlin 35/1

All odds correct at time of publication.

The bunkered Bet

Tapio Pulkkanen (50/1): Pulkkanen has had a strong first half of 2022, and given this is just about as close as he’ll get to a home tournament, the Finn will be up for it.

Always gamble responsibly.

Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed: How to watch

As usual, the event is live on Sky Sports in the UK. Coverage begins at 12pm on Sky Sports Golf.

