Voting extended for Scottish Golf Tourism Awards

The Scottish Golf Tourism Awards is back and ready to shine a light on the pick of the facilities across the home of golf – and, as ever, YOU get to choose who wins.



What’s more, the ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic mean that you now have even more time to have your say. The awards bring the curtain down on the annual Scottish Golf Tourism Week, which has been moved from its intended date in November to a new one in March. That, in turn, has allowed organisers to extend voting for the awards until December 31, 2021.



Since launching in 2011, the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards have become recognised as the ultimate refection of the very best that Scotland has to offer.



From courses to catering, clubhouses to accommodation, the awards are designed to fully represent and celebrate Scotland’s brilliant and diverse golf product, with the club or facility that receives the most votes across all of the respective voting categories earning the most prestigious accolade of them all: the title of “Scotland’s Best Golf Experience”.



Previous winners of that prized award include Kingsbarns Golf Links, Machrihanish Dunes and Carnoustie.

What makes these awards particularly coveted is the way in which they are decided. No individual or committee chooses who wins. Instead, it’s the votes of you, the Scottish golfing public – widely recognised as the sport’s most knowledgeable audience – that decides the winners.



What’s in it for you? That’s what you’re all wondering, right? Well, that’s the particularly cool bit. Everybody who casts a vote via the awards’ dedicated website – scotlandsbestgolfexperience.co.uk - will go into a prize draw to attend the Gala Dinner and see the awards being dished out.



You and a partner will be put up for the night at the stunning Fairmont St Andrews resort and treated to a fantastic evening’s entertainment, followed by a traditional Scottish breakfast the following morning.



Event organiser Paul Grant explained: “Whilst we were naturally disappointed that the pandemic meant we were unable to stage the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards in 2020, it presented us an opportunity to take a closer look at the event and to find ways to take it to the next level.



“We are hugely excited to be returning in March 2022 and we look forward to shining a light on the very best that Scottish golf has to offer ahead of another exciting new season getting underway.



“I’d encourage everybody to cast a vote for the clubs and facilities that they believe epitomise the highest standards in each of the respective categories in order to help us identify the most deserving winners.”

To place your votes, log-on to scotlandsbestgolfexperience.co.uk

