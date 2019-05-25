Voting open for 2019 Scottish Golf Tourism Awards

Drumroll please…



Voting has opened for the 2019 Scottish Golf Tourism Awards.

Now in their eighth year, the awards are recognised as the ultimate refection of the very best of the Home of Golf.

From clubs, to courses, to accommodation providers, the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards exist to celebrate the very best of our game.

What’s more, one golf club will be named ‘Scotland Best Golf Experience’ for 2019 – the top award on the night and won most recently by Kingsbarns Golf Links, pictured below.

The glittering ceremony will, once again, bring the curtain down on the 2019 Scottish Golf Tourism Week and, like last year, will take place at the Fairmont St Andrews resort in Fife.

This year sees the introduction of some exciting new award categories, which are designed to better represent Scotland’s brilliant and diverse golf product.

This includes a new award for the country’s best nine-hole course.

One thing that isn’t changing, however, is the way in which the awards are decided.

No individual or committee chooses them. Instead, it’s the votes of the Scottish golfing public – widely recognised as the most knowledgeable audience of its kind – that decides the winners, making them extra special.

“The Scottish Golf Tourism Awards have grown in size and stature over the years making winning one – and particularly the title of ‘Scotland’s Best Golf Experience’ – truly aspirational for any Scottish golf facility,” explained Julia Girvan, the Events Manager at PSP Media Group.

“The fact that all of the awards are voted for by members of the public gives them even more meaning.

“With voting now open, I would encourage all eligible clubs, courses and accommodation providers to ask their members and visitors to log-on to the website and vote for them.”

To find out more, log-on to scotlandsbestgolfexperience.co.uk