search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWales Golf appoints first female CEO

Golf News

Wales Golf appoints first female CEO

By Ryan Crombie18 May, 2021
Wales Golf golf in wales UK Golf Wales Golf CEO Home Nations Hannah McAllister
Hannah Mc Allister Wales Golf One

Wales Golf has appointed Hannah McAllister as the governing body’s next chief executive officer in what will be a first for the Home Nations.

McAllister, who will succeed current Wales Golf CEO Richard Dixon when he retires in the summer, will become the first female CEO of a merged golf union in the Home Nations.

The 42-year-old, currently the Wales Golf development director, will seek to improve equality, diversity and inclusion within golf in her new role, as well as engaging with all existing and potential golfers moving forward.

“I can build on Wales Golf’s strong foundations, grow and develop it further and lead our established team through the changes and challenges that lie ahead,” said McAllister. “I will be looking to provide stability and create sustainability.

• US PGA 2021: The field in full

• The incredible story of the Wanamaker Trophy

“We have got a fantastic culture and I am just excited about the times ahead. We have created a really good relationship with our clubs and our golfers, we will be building on that and moving it forward.

“It has been a tough year but in some ways there has never been a better time to take over. I feel I have got that experience – I just need to take the next step now and I am really looking forward to it.”

McAllister is proud to be one of the first female chief executives of a merged golf governing body and hoping the appointment will encourage more women to take up a career in golf.

• Mickelson accepts US Open special invite

“I am the most experienced person for the job,” she added. “However, there is a gender gap within golf in participation and the workforce and I hope I can be a good role model within the sport,” she said.

“My appointment will set a good example to organisations that need to improve their gender diversity at a senior executive level. I am looking forward to showing what Wales Golf can do and how we can drive the sport forward in Wales.

• Plans submitted for new Ayrshire course

“There is a lot to do in terms of equality, diversity and inclusion within the sport, but we have made significant progress, and I am looking forward to building on this.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Wales Golf

Related Articles - golf in wales

Related Articles - UK Golf

Related Articles - Hannah McAllister

Related Articles - Golf News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
REVIEW - Are these Cobra putters the best that money can buy?
Cobra putters
play button
THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN FOURSOMES & FOURBALL… and how to play them
Foursomes
play button
I TEST JON RAHM’S NEW IRONS! – Callaway Apex TCB review
Callaway
play button
Top 5 tips to help you conquer the MENTAL game
mental game
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

US PGA 2021: Corey Conners sets early pace at Kiawah
Pro hit with slow play penalty at US PGA
US PGA: Martin Laird in contention despite sloppy finish
US PGA 2021: Bob MacIntyre down but not out after Round 1
US PGA 2021: Round 2 tee times in full

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Lengthen your backswing for more power
Watch
play button
Getting your ball position spot on
Watch
play button
Strengthening your grip
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s advice for those with a knee injury
Watch
See all videos right arrow