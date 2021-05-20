Wales Golf appoints first female CEO

Wales Golf has appointed Hannah McAllister as the governing body’s next chief executive officer in what will be a first for the Home Nations.



McAllister, who will succeed current Wales Golf CEO Richard Dixon when he retires in the summer, will become the first female CEO of a merged golf union in the Home Nations.

The 42-year-old, currently the Wales Golf development director, will seek to improve equality, diversity and inclusion within golf in her new role, as well as engaging with all existing and potential golfers moving forward.

“I can build on Wales Golf’s strong foundations, grow and develop it further and lead our established team through the changes and challenges that lie ahead,” said McAllister. “I will be looking to provide stability and create sustainability.

“We have got a fantastic culture and I am just excited about the times ahead. We have created a really good relationship with our clubs and our golfers, we will be building on that and moving it forward.

“It has been a tough year but in some ways there has never been a better time to take over. I feel I have got that experience – I just need to take the next step now and I am really looking forward to it.”

McAllister is proud to be one of the first female chief executives of a merged golf governing body and hoping the appointment will encourage more women to take up a career in golf.

“I am the most experienced person for the job,” she added. “However, there is a gender gap within golf in participation and the workforce and I hope I can be a good role model within the sport,” she said.

“My appointment will set a good example to organisations that need to improve their gender diversity at a senior executive level. I am looking forward to showing what Wales Golf can do and how we can drive the sport forward in Wales.

“There is a lot to do in terms of equality, diversity and inclusion within the sport, but we have made significant progress, and I am looking forward to building on this.”